The day recognises the hard work of physiotherapists and their vital role in restoring the health of patients through various physiotherapies tailor-made to suit individual patient’s requirements

Annually World Physical Therapy Day is observed on 8 September across the globe. It is a day to raise awareness about physiotherapists who play a vital role in keeping people active and healthy. The special day gives people the opportunity to thank physical therapists for their hard work and contribution to the lives of people and to the medical field as well.

What is physical therapy

Physical therapy is a non-invasive treatment that helps people maintain, develop and restore maximum movement of the body and physical function. Through physiotherapy, people become flexible, strong and reduce their chances of injury.

Benefits of physical therapy

Helps manage age-related medical issues Helps recover from issues including paralysis and stroke Contributes to recover from physical trauma and injury Supports pain management and helps improve balance and posture

History of World Physical Therapy Day

The day was selected in 1996. The World Confederation for Physical Therapy (WCPT) was founded on this day in 1951 to honour and emphasise the hardwork of the physiotherapists, and their vital role in restoring the health of patients through various physiotherapies tailor-made to suit individual patient’s requirements.

The day gives people a chance to acknowledge the work physiotherapists do for their patients and support them and at the same time emphasizes on advancing and promoting the profession.