Coronavirus pandemic: Premier League suspended until 3 April as COVID-19 panic grips English football
The English Premier League has been suspended after three clubs put their entire playing squads in self-isolation because of coronavirus.
The league had expected to continue with a full schedule this weekend with fans, but later decided to suspend all matches until 3 April “at the earliest.”
The same suspension applies for the three lower divisions overseen by the English Football League and to England's top two women's divisions.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, leading to the cancellation of the match against Brighton on Saturday. Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi also had a positive test on Thursday, while Everton said Friday that a player had reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus and said its squad was self-isolating.
Two more clubs said some players or staff would isolate. Bournemouth said Friday that reserve goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four members of staff had symptoms consistent with the virus. Leicester said Thursday that three players had "extremely mild illness” and would self-isolate as a precaution.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 17:02:47 IST
Tags : Callum Hudson Odoi, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, English Football, Football, KickingAround, Mikel Arteta, Premier League, Premier League 2019-20, Sports
