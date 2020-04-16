Coronavirus Outbreak: West Bengal WBBSE Class 12 exams to be held in June, announces Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that WBBSE Class 12 exams would be conducted in June. The higher secondary examination was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

WBBSE Class 12 exams were earlier slated to be held from 12 to 27 March.

Bringing a sigh of relief to all Class 11 and college students, Banerjee said that they would be promoted to the next class and semesters respectively, reported Times of India.

The decision might have been taken to avoid any delay or academic loss to Class 11 students as next year they would have to appear for their Class 12 Board exams.

The WBBSE Class 10 exams were not affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and completed way before the lockdown. The Class 10 exams were held from 18 to 27 February and the results are expected to be declared in May. However, it might get delayed due to the prevailing situation.

The chief minister had earlier announced that classes would resume after lockdown and summer holidays from 10 June.

The West Bengal government had on 11 April declared the extension of the coronavirus lockdown till 30 April.

The nationwide lockdown to fight novel coronavirus has been extended till 3 May.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are over 230 cases of coronavirus infection in West Bengal.

Over 12,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported across the country. The deadly virus has claimed the lives of more than 400 people.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 12:25:19 IST

Tags : Bengal Class 12 Exam, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, Mamata Banerjee, NewsTracker, WBBSE Class 12, WBBSE Class 12 Date, WBBSE Class 12 Exam, WBBSE Class 12 Exam Date, West Bengal