Coronavirus lockdown extended till 3 May: Here’s how to apply for curfew pass online in Delhi-NCR
The coronavirus lockdown that was scheduled to end on 14 April has now been extended till 3 May. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in an address to the nation.
The government has restricted people movement but curfew passes are being provided to those involved in delivering essential services.
Delhi
If you are residing in Delhi you can get the curfew pass or the movement pass from the official website of the Delhi government.
One can also directly click on the link here.
A person can select either Hindi or English as the language and proceed. They will be asked the purpose for which they will need the e-pass – food required, ration required, Rs 5,000 compensation for construction workers, pension amount, e-pass for travel during the curfew.
The e-pass for travel is being issued for those who are engaged in manufacturing, transport, storage and shops but do not have a government or private ID card.
A user will then have to provide all the necessary details. One can also check the status of their e-pass application on the same site.
Gurugram
To get the curfew e-pass in Gurugram one can visit the site Onemapggm.gmda.gov.in.
Government officials and citizens will have to provide valid documents and details to get the curfew e-pass.
Noida and Ghaziabad
Visit the site to apply for the curfew e-pass. Initially, an applicant will have to provide a phone number on which they would receive OTP and then one has to follow the steps to get the pass.
Faridabad
People of Faridabad can fill the necessary details on Covidssharyana.in and can apply for the curfew e-pass.
The person will receive a message on the registered phone number once they get the approval of the curfew e-pass. Download the and also take the printout.
Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 18:38:45 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Curfew E-Pass Delhi, Curfew E-Pass Faridabad, Curfew E-Pass Gurugram, Curfew E-Pass Noida, Curfew Pass, How To Get Curfew E-Pass, Lockdown E-Pass Delhi
