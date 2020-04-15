You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Vijay Rupani has no symptoms of COVID-19, say medical experts, day after MLA who met Gujarat CM tested positive

Asian News International Apr 15, 2020 16:43 PM IST

Gandhinagar: Medical experts on Wednesday confirmed that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has no coronavirus symptoms and he is fit and fine. Dr Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel examined the chief minister for symptoms of the virus.

File image of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. PTI

"Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani is fit and fine. Medical experts Dr Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel tested him and have confirmed that the chief minister is fine," Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the chief minister, told ANI.

Rupani was examined for COVID-19 symptoms after a local Congress MLA, who attended a high-level meeting called by the Gujarat chief minister, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

As a precautionary measure, the Rupani will remain indoors and handle all tasks through video conferencing and telephonic conversation.

Also, no outsider will be allowed inside the Chief Minister's residence in Gandhinagar, Kumar said.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 16:43:35 IST

