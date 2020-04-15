Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 37 deaths, Indore's mortality rate higher than national average; confirmed cases in city rise to 544

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update State to give Rs 1,000 to each worker from MP stuck elsewhere Acknowledging that many workers from Madhya Pradesh are stuck in other states amid the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Rs 1,000 will be given to each of them. "We talked to other CMs to make arrangements for their foodand shelter. They'll be able to withdraw it (the money) wherever they are," he said. He added that more money will be sent to the stranded workers, if needed. "I request people's representatives to make a list of all such people and send it to Chief Minister's Office or District Collector's office. We will send money as and when the list is sent to us," Chouhan said.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update Cases cross 500 mark in AP, 19 new patients reported Coronavirus cases shot past the 500 mark in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, reaching 502, as 19 new cases were reported overnight even as two more deaths were added to the tally on account of the pandemic, taking the overall toll to 11. Of the new cases, eight were recorded in West Godavari district, six in Kurnool, four in Guntur and one in Krishna since Tuesday 5 pm, the latest bulletin from the government said. The number of patients recovered and discharged remained at 16 and the active cases 475. In all, 11,613 blood samples were tested across the state till date and 11,111 of them turned negative. The two deaths, of men aged 63 and 52 years, were reported from Guntur city on 13 April, the bulletin said. The 63-year-old man, who was said to be a cardiac and diabetes patient, tested positive for COVID-19 during community screening on April 8 and was admitted to the government hospital.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update Kerala converts houseboats into isolation facilities Kerala's Alappuzha District Administration has decided to convert houseboats into isolation facilities amid the COVID-19 outbreak. "This would increase our bed strength by 1500 to 2000," M Anjana, Alappuzha District Collector told ANI. Kerala: Alappuzha District Administration has decided to convert houseboats into isolation facilities amid #COVID19 outbreak. "This would increase our bed strength by 1500 to 2000",says M Anjana, Alappuzha District Collector. pic.twitter.com/YpPViQZ6aF — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update 45 new coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh Forty-five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today morning. The samples of 806 people had been collected on Tuesday from different districts, out of which 45 have tested positive for the virus, informed King George's Medical University, Lucknow. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh is 660. Till now, 50 people have been cured and discharged, while five deaths have been reported.

Coronavirus Latest Update IMF calls on all countries to refrain from putting restrictions on exporting medical supplies The IMF has called on all countries to refrain from putting restrictions on exporting medical supplies in view of their massive requirement across the globe to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 119,000 people and infected nearly two million. Medical supplies like surgical masks, gowns, and ventilators are required in massive numbers across the globe because of the coronavirus pandemic that surfaced in central China's Wuhan city last year and spread to at least 185 countries and territories. The coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly two million people and killed at least 119,000 globally, according to estimates by the Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Railways to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for 15 April to 3 May The railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for journeys between 15 April and 3 May due to the extension of the nationwide lockdown and suspension of passenger trains till the extended period in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told PTI. With the national transporter allowing tickets to be booked during the 21-day lockdown announced earlier for journeys starting after 14 April, around 39 lakh bookings were made by passengers. However, with the lockdown being extended, the railways not only cancelled all its passenger services till 3 May on Tuesday, but also stopped advance bookings.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update Cases in Indore climbs to 544 after city registers 117 new cases The total number of coronavirus cases in Indore went up to 544 after 117 new cases were reported from the Madhya Pradesh city on Wednesday, an official said. Till late Tuesday night, the state's industrial hub reported 427 COVID-19 cases. "A report from a Delhi-based laboratory has found 117 more people of Indore infected with the coronavirus. Now, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has gone up to 544. Of these, 37 patients have so far died during treatment," Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said. An analysis of the data shows that till Wednesday morning, the death rate of COVID-19 patients in the city was around 6.8 percent, higher than the national average.

Coronavirus in Japan Latest Update Japan’s health ministry projects 4 lakh deaths without virus containment measures Japan's death toll from the novel coronavirus could reach 4 lakh without measures to stem the contagion, according to a health ministry projection reported by local media. A ministry team studying clusters of the disease estimated that serious cases needing ventilator intervention could reach 8.5 lakh. Japan has had more than 8,000 cases and 162 deaths from the virus so far

Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update With two more reports, Gujarat's tally rises to 695 The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 695 as after more patients test positive. 56 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, the health department said. Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Ahmedabad, six from Surat, three each from Vadodara and Panchmahal, and each from Botad and Kheda, it said. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad has gone up to 404, followed by Vadodara-116, the health department said.

Coronavirus in Meghalaya Latest Update Six relatives of deceased COVID-19 doctor test positive Six relatives of the deceased COVID-19 patient of Meghalaya have been confirmed coronavirus positive. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter to confirmed the news. A 69-year-old doctor in Meghalaya has died after testing positive for coronavirus. He was the first COVID-19 patient in the state. Six family members of the doctor, who were in contact with him, have also tested positive for the novel virus. The doctor at Shillong's Bethany Hospital had no travel history, sources had said earlier, adding that he might have contracted the virus through a "silent carrier". The state government launched a massive search for the spreader, and has announced a two-day curfew in the capital city. Of the 68 tested so far, 6 have come out positive who are all family members & helpers of the first #Covid19 positive case.



A 69-year-old doctor has died of the coronavirus disease in Meghalaya, the first death in the state, said chief minister Conrad Sangma, according to news agency PTI. He was the first COVID-19 patient in the state.

A man who allegedly incited migrant labourers to protest here amid lockdown was arrested by the police on Wednesday. The man, Vinay Dubey, who was earlier detained for threatening to launch an agitation on 18 April, was booked under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act. He will be produced before a local court later today.

MHA issued guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday. Masks have been made compulsory, however, some industries will be allowed to resume work post 20 April onwards.

According to the latest notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs dated 15 April, food processing, manufacturing units, and industries will be allowed in rural areas amid the coronavirus lockdown. It also stated that construction activities in rural areas will be allowed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Health officials confirmed five new coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi region, taking the total number of cases in the locality to 60 and 7 deaths due to the spread of the disease

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 11,439, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

With 142 persons testing positive on Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 757, health officials said. With three deaths, the death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state also reached 53.

The country reported 1,463 fresh cases, a new record in a single-day increase of infections, taking the total number of infections to 10,815. The toll from the virus currently stood at 353, it said.

The extension of the nationwide lockdown for another 19 days sparked protests by migrant labourers in Surat and Mumbai on Tuesday.

At both places, migrants gathered in large numbers in public, leading to fears of transmission of the novel coronavirus even as the country registered a record single day increase of 1,463 cases.

In Surat, hundreds of migrant workers gathered in the Varachha area, demanding that they be sent to their native places despite the lockdown. In Mumbai, a large number of migrant workers who earn daily wages came out on the road near the Bandra railway station demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till 3 May. Modi indicated easing some curbs after 20 April in areas which are not hotspots to allow some “select necessary activities”.

Migrant labourers gather on streets in Surat, Mumbai

A large group of migrant labourers gathered in Bandra, demanding permission to return to their native states.

According to reports, heavy police deployment was seen in the area and the police resorted to lathicharge in order to disperse the gathering.

The migrants originally hail from states like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

One of the labourers, who did not reveal his name, said that NGOs and local residents are providing food to migrant workers, but they want to go back to their native states during the lockdown which has badly affected their source of livelihood.

"Now, we don't want food, we want to go back to our native place. We are not happy with the announcement (extending the lockdown)," he said, looking dejected.

Asadullah Sheikh, who hails from Malda in West Bengal, said, "We have already spent our savings during the first phase of the lockdown. We have nothing to eat now. We just want to go back to our native place. The government should make arrangements for us."

Daily wage workers have been rendered jobless ever since the lockdown was announced late last month to stem the spread of COVID-19, making their life a constant struggle.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against about 1,000 migrant workers, but no arrests have been made yet and the workers are being identified, a police official said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to migrant workers in the state to stay put and take up the challenge against the coronavirus, while also seeking to assure them that "lockdown" was not a "lock-up".

"Today what happened in Bandra was unfortunate. It might have happened because they thought that trains will start from 14 April, and so they would be able to go back to their villages," he said.

Stating that the highest number of coronavirus tests have probably been carried out in the state, Thackeray said between 20,00-22,000 tests have been carried out in Mumbai alone and between 10,000 to 15,000 tests have been carried out in the rest of the state till Tuesday morning.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that a probe has been ordered to find out who spread the rumour about train services resuming to take migrants home.

Hundreds of migrant workers gathered in Surat on Tuesday evening, demanding that they be sent to their native places despite lockdown, the Gujarat Police said.

The migrant workers gathered in Varachha area of the city and sat on a road demanding that they be allowed to go to their native places, police said.

Varachha is the diamond polishing hub of Surat, giving employment to lakhs of workers from different parts of Gujarat and the country. Many textile units are also located here.

"These migrant workers want to go to their native places. We have asked them not to be impatient because a lockdown is in force at present.

"Since some of them were complaining about food, we have called an NGO and immediately brought food packets for them. The situation is now under control," a police officer at the spot told reporters.

This was the second incident of migrant workers gathering on the streets in a week.

Migrant workers had staged violent protests in Surat on Friday, demanding that they be sent to native places despite lockdown.

Modi announces extension of lockdown till 3 May

Modi has announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister acknowledged that the lockdown has come at a huge economic cost and also inflicted pain on the people, especially the poor, calling them “disciplined soldiers”.

Modi, however, asserted that India has chosen the correct path, and has managed to avert to a large extent the damage caused by the pandemic in many countries.

The prime minister's announcement on lockdown extension came at a time when India has recorded a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the last one week ever since Kerala reported the country's first coronavirus infection on 30 January.

The third and final week of the lockdown saw a jump of 5,574 cases and 215 deaths, an analysis of official data showed.

According to the latest health ministry data, there has been a record single day increase of 1,463 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to 10,815. The toll from the virus currently stood at 353, it said.

A PTI tally compiled from states showed there were 11,312 cases with 389 deaths. The tally also showed that 211 of the 386 coronavirus patients in Kerala had recovered. There were two deaths in the state.

In his fourth address to the nation in the last one month on the coronavirus pandemic, Modi also announced that extensive guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown will be issued on Wednesday, declaring that his biggest priority is to save lives and minimise the hardships being faced by daily wagers and farmers.

During his 25-minute address, Modi also asked people to follow ‘saptapadi' (seven steps) in the coming days to help the government in its fight against coronavirus. The seven steps included taking care of the elderly people, maintaining social distancing and helping the poor.

Ten states — Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Mizoram — and the Union Territory of Puducherry have already extended the lockdown till 30 April. Union government sources pointed out that the restrictions have been extended till 3 May as 1 May is a public holiday followed by the 2-3 May weekend.

IMF pegs India's growth at 1.9 percent in 2020-21

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected the growth of Indian economy in 2020 at the rate of 1.9 per cent, while the world economy is likely to contract sharply by "minus 3 percent" due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is proving worse than the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The IMF, in its yearly World Economic Outlook, gave a grim picture of the world economy amid global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has jolted the world by claiming over one lakh lives globally.

The IMF has, however, given a bullish projection about India's economic growth in 2021, pegging the growth rate at 7.4 percent.

Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist and Director of the research department at IMF said in her opening remarks, "The COVID-19 pandemic is inflicting high and rising human costs worldwide. Protecting lives and allowing health care systems to cope have required isolation, lockdowns, and widespread closures to slow the spread of the virus."

"The health crisis is, therefore, having a severe impact on economic activity. As a result of the pandemic, the global economy is projected to contract sharply by minus 3 percent in 2020, much worse than during the 2008-09 financial crisis," said Gopinath.

As for China, the economy has been projected to grow at 1.2 percent and projected growth of 9.2 per cent in 2021.

