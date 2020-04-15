Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 37 deaths, Indore's mortality rate higher than national average; confirmed cases in city rise to 544
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The total number of coronavirus cases in Indore went up to 544 after 117 new cases were reported from the Madhya Pradesh city on Wednesday, an official said. An analysis of the data shows that till Wednesday morning, the death rate of COVID-19 patients in the city was around 6.8 percent, higher than the national average.
A 69-year-old doctor has died of the coronavirus disease in Meghalaya, the first death in the state, said chief minister Conrad Sangma, according to news agency PTI. He was the first COVID-19 patient in the state.
A man who allegedly incited migrant labourers to protest here amid lockdown was arrested by the police on Wednesday. The man, Vinay Dubey, who was earlier detained for threatening to launch an agitation on 18 April, was booked under Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act. He will be produced before a local court later today.
MHA issued guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday. Masks have been made compulsory, however, some industries will be allowed to resume work post 20 April onwards.
According to the latest notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs dated 15 April, food processing, manufacturing units, and industries will be allowed in rural areas amid the coronavirus lockdown. It also stated that construction activities in rural areas will be allowed during the coronavirus lockdown.
Health officials confirmed five new coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi region, taking the total number of cases in the locality to 60 and 7 deaths due to the spread of the disease
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 11,439, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.
With 142 persons testing positive on Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 757, health officials said. With three deaths, the death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state also reached 53.
The country reported 1,463 fresh cases, a new record in a single-day increase of infections, taking the total number of infections to 10,815. The toll from the virus currently stood at 353, it said.
The extension of the nationwide lockdown for another 19 days sparked protests by migrant labourers in Surat and Mumbai on Tuesday.
At both places, migrants gathered in large numbers in public, leading to fears of transmission of the novel coronavirus even as the country registered a record single day increase of 1,463 cases.
In Surat, hundreds of migrant workers gathered in the Varachha area, demanding that they be sent to their native places despite the lockdown. In Mumbai, a large number of migrant workers who earn daily wages came out on the road near the Bandra railway station demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till 3 May. Modi indicated easing some curbs after 20 April in areas which are not hotspots to allow some “select necessary activities”.
Migrant labourers gather on streets in Surat, Mumbai
A large group of migrant labourers gathered in Bandra, demanding permission to return to their native states.
According to reports, heavy police deployment was seen in the area and the police resorted to lathicharge in order to disperse the gathering.
The migrants originally hail from states like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
One of the labourers, who did not reveal his name, said that NGOs and local residents are providing food to migrant workers, but they want to go back to their native states during the lockdown which has badly affected their source of livelihood.
"Now, we don't want food, we want to go back to our native place. We are not happy with the announcement (extending the lockdown)," he said, looking dejected.
Asadullah Sheikh, who hails from Malda in West Bengal, said, "We have already spent our savings during the first phase of the lockdown. We have nothing to eat now. We just want to go back to our native place. The government should make arrangements for us."
Daily wage workers have been rendered jobless ever since the lockdown was announced late last month to stem the spread of COVID-19, making their life a constant struggle.
An FIR has been registered in this regard against about 1,000 migrant workers, but no arrests have been made yet and the workers are being identified, a police official said.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to migrant workers in the state to stay put and take up the challenge against the coronavirus, while also seeking to assure them that "lockdown" was not a "lock-up".
"Today what happened in Bandra was unfortunate. It might have happened because they thought that trains will start from 14 April, and so they would be able to go back to their villages," he said.
Stating that the highest number of coronavirus tests have probably been carried out in the state, Thackeray said between 20,00-22,000 tests have been carried out in Mumbai alone and between 10,000 to 15,000 tests have been carried out in the rest of the state till Tuesday morning.
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that a probe has been ordered to find out who spread the rumour about train services resuming to take migrants home.
Hundreds of migrant workers gathered in Surat on Tuesday evening, demanding that they be sent to their native places despite lockdown, the Gujarat Police said.
The migrant workers gathered in Varachha area of the city and sat on a road demanding that they be allowed to go to their native places, police said.
Varachha is the diamond polishing hub of Surat, giving employment to lakhs of workers from different parts of Gujarat and the country. Many textile units are also located here.
"These migrant workers want to go to their native places. We have asked them not to be impatient because a lockdown is in force at present.
"Since some of them were complaining about food, we have called an NGO and immediately brought food packets for them. The situation is now under control," a police officer at the spot told reporters.
This was the second incident of migrant workers gathering on the streets in a week.
Migrant workers had staged violent protests in Surat on Friday, demanding that they be sent to native places despite lockdown.
Modi announces extension of lockdown till 3 May
Modi has announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
The prime minister acknowledged that the lockdown has come at a huge economic cost and also inflicted pain on the people, especially the poor, calling them “disciplined soldiers”.
Modi, however, asserted that India has chosen the correct path, and has managed to avert to a large extent the damage caused by the pandemic in many countries.
The prime minister's announcement on lockdown extension came at a time when India has recorded a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the last one week ever since Kerala reported the country's first coronavirus infection on 30 January.
The third and final week of the lockdown saw a jump of 5,574 cases and 215 deaths, an analysis of official data showed.
According to the latest health ministry data, there has been a record single day increase of 1,463 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of infections to 10,815. The toll from the virus currently stood at 353, it said.
A PTI tally compiled from states showed there were 11,312 cases with 389 deaths. The tally also showed that 211 of the 386 coronavirus patients in Kerala had recovered. There were two deaths in the state.
In his fourth address to the nation in the last one month on the coronavirus pandemic, Modi also announced that extensive guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown will be issued on Wednesday, declaring that his biggest priority is to save lives and minimise the hardships being faced by daily wagers and farmers.
During his 25-minute address, Modi also asked people to follow ‘saptapadi' (seven steps) in the coming days to help the government in its fight against coronavirus. The seven steps included taking care of the elderly people, maintaining social distancing and helping the poor.
Ten states — Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Mizoram — and the Union Territory of Puducherry have already extended the lockdown till 30 April. Union government sources pointed out that the restrictions have been extended till 3 May as 1 May is a public holiday followed by the 2-3 May weekend.
IMF pegs India's growth at 1.9 percent in 2020-21
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected the growth of Indian economy in 2020 at the rate of 1.9 per cent, while the world economy is likely to contract sharply by "minus 3 percent" due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is proving worse than the 2008-09 financial crisis.
The IMF, in its yearly World Economic Outlook, gave a grim picture of the world economy amid global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has jolted the world by claiming over one lakh lives globally.
The IMF has, however, given a bullish projection about India's economic growth in 2021, pegging the growth rate at 7.4 percent.
Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist and Director of the research department at IMF said in her opening remarks, "The COVID-19 pandemic is inflicting high and rising human costs worldwide. Protecting lives and allowing health care systems to cope have required isolation, lockdowns, and widespread closures to slow the spread of the virus."
"The health crisis is, therefore, having a severe impact on economic activity. As a result of the pandemic, the global economy is projected to contract sharply by minus 3 percent in 2020, much worse than during the 2008-09 financial crisis," said Gopinath.
As for China, the economy has been projected to grow at 1.2 percent and projected growth of 9.2 per cent in 2021.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 12:44:17 IST
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
State to give Rs 1,000 to each worker from MP stuck elsewhere
Acknowledging that many workers from Madhya Pradesh are stuck in other states amid the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Rs 1,000 will be given to each of them. "We talked to other CMs to make arrangements for their foodand shelter. They'll be able to withdraw it (the money) wherever they are," he said.
He added that more money will be sent to the stranded workers, if needed. "I request people's representatives to make a list of all such people and send it to Chief Minister's Office or District Collector's office. We will send money as and when the list is sent to us," Chouhan said.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Cases cross 500 mark in AP, 19 new patients reported
Coronavirus cases shot past the 500 mark in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, reaching 502, as 19 new cases were reported overnight even as two more deaths were added to the tally on account of the pandemic, taking the overall toll to 11.
Of the new cases, eight were recorded in West Godavari district, six in Kurnool, four in Guntur and one in Krishna since Tuesday 5 pm, the latest bulletin from the government said.
The number of patients recovered and discharged remained at 16 and the active cases 475. In all, 11,613 blood samples were tested across the state till date and 11,111 of them turned negative.
The two deaths, of men aged 63 and 52 years, were reported from Guntur city on 13 April, the bulletin said.
The 63-year-old man, who was said to be a cardiac and diabetes patient, tested positive for COVID-19 during community screening on April 8 and was admitted to the government hospital.
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update
Kerala converts houseboats into isolation facilities
Kerala's Alappuzha District Administration has decided to convert houseboats into isolation facilities amid the COVID-19 outbreak. "This would increase our bed strength by 1500 to 2000," M Anjana, Alappuzha District Collector told ANI.
Coronavirus Latest Update
IMF calls on all countries to refrain from putting restrictions on exporting medical supplies
The IMF has called on all countries to refrain from putting restrictions on exporting medical supplies in view of their massive requirement across the globe to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 119,000 people and infected nearly two million.
Medical supplies like surgical masks, gowns, and ventilators are required in massive numbers across the globe because of the coronavirus pandemic that surfaced in central China's Wuhan city last year and spread to at least 185 countries and territories.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly two million people and killed at least 119,000 globally, according to estimates by the Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Railways to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for 15 April to 3 May
The railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for journeys between 15 April and 3 May due to the extension of the nationwide lockdown and suspension of passenger trains till the extended period in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told PTI.
With the national transporter allowing tickets to be booked during the 21-day lockdown announced earlier for journeys starting after 14 April, around 39 lakh bookings were made by passengers.
However, with the lockdown being extended, the railways not only cancelled all its passenger services till 3 May on Tuesday, but also stopped advance bookings.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Cases in Indore climbs to 544 after city registers 117 new cases
The total number of coronavirus cases in Indore went up to 544 after 117 new cases were reported from the Madhya Pradesh city on Wednesday, an official said.
Till late Tuesday night, the state's industrial hub reported 427 COVID-19 cases. "A report from a Delhi-based laboratory has found 117 more people of Indore infected with the coronavirus. Now, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has gone up to 544.
Of these, 37 patients have so far died during treatment," Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said.
An analysis of the data shows that till Wednesday morning, the death rate of COVID-19 patients in the city was around 6.8 percent, higher than the national average.
Coronavirus in Japan Latest Update
Japan’s health ministry projects 4 lakh deaths without virus containment measures
Japan's death toll from the novel coronavirus could reach 4 lakh without measures to stem the contagion, according to a health ministry projection reported by local media.
A ministry team studying clusters of the disease estimated that serious cases needing ventilator intervention could reach 8.5 lakh. Japan has had more than 8,000 cases and 162 deaths from the virus so far
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update
With two more reports, Gujarat's tally rises to 695
The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 695 as after more patients test positive. 56 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, the health department said.
Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Ahmedabad, six from Surat, three each from Vadodara and Panchmahal, and each from Botad and Kheda, it said.
With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad has gone up to 404, followed by Vadodara-116, the health department said.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Update
Authorities in Kashmir seal off containment zones to ensure strict lockdown
Authorities in Kashmir have sealed off the containment zones to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure to contain the spread of coronavirus even as the lockdown in the Valley entered the 28th day on Wednesday, officials said.
The restrictions on the movement and assembly of people in Kashmir continued on Wednesday, they said.
The officials said the security forces sealed off main roads in most places in the valley and erected barriers at several other places to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown. Only persons with valid passes are allowed to move, they added.
Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Update
Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 6,000
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan approached 6,000 after 272 new infections were reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday as Prime Minister Imran Khan extended the ongoing lockdown until the end of this month to fight the pandemic.
The number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 5,988, with 272 new cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of National Health Services said that Punjab reported 2,945 cases, Sindh 1,518, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 865, Balochistan 240, Gilgit-Baltistan 236, Islamabad 140 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 46.
So far, 1,446 people have recovered from the disease and 107 deaths have been reported in the country.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Air India, air force, private carriers move over 407 tonnes of medical supplies across India
India's aviation sector has been operating on war footing transporting critical medical equipment and supplies to various parts of the country during the lockdown. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, under the 'Lifeline Udan' initiative, over 407 tonnes of medical air-cargo has been transported within the country using 227 flights till 13 April.
A release by the MoCA on Tuesday states, "227 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force (IAF) and private carriers. 138 of these flights have been operated by Air India and Alliance Air. Cargo transported to date is around 407.40 tons."
The release added that a total of 2,20,129 kilometers distance has been covered by the flights under the initiative so far.
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Update
Symptomatic patient, attendant flee from Osmania Hospital after latter attacks doctor
In a shocking incident, the attendant of a person with symptoms of COVID-19, attacked doctors at Osmania General Hospital and later fled with the patient.
Furthermore, after their escape, the results showed the patient had tested positive for the disease, following which a police team tracked the two down and shifted them to another hospital on Tuesday.
The police immediately set into action and traced the patient and his family members, including the attendant, and shifted them to Gandhi Hospital.
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update
Gujarat reports surge in COVID-19 cases with 52 new reports
Two more deaths (one each in Ahmedabad and Surat) and 52 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gujarat, reported ANI. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has reached 695. The virus-related death toll is at 30.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
SCR clarifies statement on train services
A communication related to internal planning of South Central Railways (SCR) to assess demand for train services is being misinterpreted in some sections as decision to run special trains for migrant labourers. Clarifying on the statement, the SCR took to twitter to state that there is "No such proposal and all passenger trains stands cancelled till 3 May."
More than 1,000 migrant workers here gathered outside the station in Bandra on Tuesday and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till 3 May.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
TV scribe arrested for inciting migrant labourers to protest in Mumbai
An FIR has been registered against a television journalist over his report that trains would restart, which may have prompted gathering of migrants in suburban Bandra on Tuesday, a police official said.
The accused, Rahul Kulkarni, based in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, has been detained and police are in the process of bringing him to Mumbai, he said.
In a recent news report, Kulkarni said Jan Sadharan special trains would resume for people stranded due to the lockdown, he said.
He has been booked under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and 269, 270 (negligent, malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 117 (abetting commission of offence by public), the official said.
More than 1,000 migrant workers, most of them from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, gathered near Bandra railway station here on Tuesday afternoon.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Rupee rises 25 paise to 76.02 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee appreciated by 25 paise to 76.02 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking positive opening in domestic equities.
Forex traders said a higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, while concerns over coronavirus pandemic weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 76.07, and gained further ground and touched a high of 76.02 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 25 paise over its previous close. On Monday, rupee had settled at 76.27 against the US dollar.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Rahul Gandhi calls for relief for stranded Indian in Middle East
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for the Indian government to provide relief to thousands of nationals stranded in the Middle East due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The Government must organise flights to bring home our brothers and sisters most in need of assistance, with quarantine plans in place," he said.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Markets open in green: Sensex jumps over 600 points, Nifty above 9,100-mark
The stock markets resumed trading after it was shut down on 14 April for Ambedkar Jayanti on a positive note. Shares rose on a rally in heavyweight bank and energy stocks, in line with an overnight rise in US markets, even as the country went into an extended lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.7 percent to 9,150.8 while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.77 percent at 31,236.27, Reuters said.
The government extended a lockdown on its 1.3 billion people until at least 3 May on Tuesday, as the number of coronavirus cases exceeded 10,000.
Follow LIVE updates on Stock Markets here
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Highway shops, truck repairing shops open post 20 April
Highway 'dhabas', truck repairing shops, and call centres for government activities shall remain open post 20 April, according to MHA guidelines issued to Wednesday. Manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction of medical infrastructure will also remain open 20 April onwards.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Maharashtra govt plans to open industries in 29 districts: Report
The Maharashtra government will be allowing industries to operate in 15 green districts and 14 orange zones, says a report. State industries minister Subhash Desai said the plans will be presented before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray soon and twelve municipal corporations have come under the red zone where strict lockdown restrictions are said to be followed, reported CNN-News18.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
MNREGA work allowed to continue; Centre asks to focus on water conservation
Manufacturing of essential items including pharmaceutical products will continue despite lockdown curbs, Ministry of Home Affairs stated. Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) works will also be allowed provided that all these activities in state/Union Territories take adequate social distancing measures. The ministry also advised to priorities irrigation and water conservation amid the lockdown.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
MHA makes wearing of masks compulsory; opens certain industries post 20 April
MHA issued guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday. Masks have been made compulsory, however, some industries will be allowed to resume work post 20 April onwards.
All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall remain closed for public till 3 May, the ministry of home affairs has said in its guidelines on the extended lockdown.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Cinema halls, malls, to remain shut till 3 May
Activities prohibited across the country include travel by air, rail and road; operation of educational and training institutions; industrial and commercial activities; hospitality services; all cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, etc.; all social, political and other events; and opening of all religious places/places of worship for members of public, including religious congregations.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Movement of persons allowed under only certain conditions
According to the latest update released by MHA, movement of persons is allowed in the following cases:
Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities. In such cases, one passenger besides the private vehicle driver can be permitted in the backseat, four-wheelers; however, in case of two-wheelers, only the driver of the vehicle is to be permitted.
All personnel travelling to place of work and back in the exempted categories, as per the instructions of the State/ UT local authority.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Domestic travel ban to remain till 3 May
All inter-state and district restrictions on movement of people, including metro, bus services will continue till 3 May according to the MHA guidelines on lockdown.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
State govts to demarcate hotspots, containment zones; only essential services permitted in areas
The Ministry of Home Affairs’ new guidelines says that states, Union Territories (UTs) and district administrations will demarcate hotspots and containment zones as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
“Very strong containment measures will be implemented in the hotspot districts accounting for a large number of COVID-19 cases or with the fast growth of cases,” Ministry of Home Affairs’ revised guidelines for lockdown says.
Only essential services have been permitted in these zones and strict perimeter control and strict restrictions on movement enforced.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Revised guidelines permit transportation of goods without distinction of essential or non-essential
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a set of detailed guidelines for the lockdown that will remain in force till 3 May. The revised guidelines permit all health services and the social sector to remain functional. Public utilities to function without any hindrance. The supply chain of essential goods to operate without any hindrance and, important offices of Centre and state governments and local bodies to remain open with the required strength.
Other key guidelines include that transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non-essential.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
MHA issues new guidelines on lockdown extension
According to the latest notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs dated 15 April, food processing, manufacturing units, and industries will be allowed in rural areas amid the coronavirus lockdown.
It also stated that construction activities in rural areas will be allowed during the coronavirus lockdown. Construction activities in municipal (urban) areas will only be allowed if workers are staying on-site.
“In pursuance of this announcement, the Government of India has issued directions to all the Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory governments and authorities, that the lockdown measures stipulated in the Consolidated Guidelines of MHA, for containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, will continue to remain in force up to May 3, 2020,” a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said earlier.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
All 5 who died of COVID-19 in Bhopal were gas tragedy victims
All five persons who died due to coronavirus in Bhopal were victims of the 1984 gas tragedy in the Madhya Pradesh capital, an official said on Wednesday.
On 21 March, some organisations working for the survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy had written to the authorities concerned, saying such people were five times more vulnerable to the coronavirus infection.
"All the five persons who died after contracting COVID-19 here were victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy," the official said.
A hospital in the city dedicated for the treatment of gas mishap survivors has been turned into a facility for coronavirus patients, causing hardship to these people, Rachna Dhingra, member of the NGO Bhopal Group for Information and Action, told PTI.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
West Bengal guv slams Mamata Banerjee over virus response
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration of failing to handle the coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, he said the police and administration in Bengal are failing to implement the required social distancing norms and curbing of religious congregations, which according to him, should "be shown (the) door."
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Dharavi records 5 fresh cases as tally in area rises to 60
Health officials confirmed five new coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi region, taking the total number of cases in the locality to 60 and 7 deaths due to the spread of the disease, reported ANI.
Coronavirus in China Latest Update
China's recent cases jump to 1,500 amid exodus of Chinese from Russia
China's has reported 46 new coronavirus cases, including 10 domestic infections, with health experts saying that the increasing number of local transmissions in the country's northeast bordering Russia remained a concern following the return of Chinese nationals from abroad.
China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Wednesday that 46 new confirmed cases mostly from Chinese coming from abroad were reported on Tuesday taking the total number of recent cases to 1,500. This included 10 new local infections.
Health experts said that the Suifenhe city at the China-Russia border might become another Wuhan amid sharp increase of COVID-19 cases following an exodus of Chinese nationals from Russia.
Also on Tuesday, 57 new asymptomatic cases were reported taking their total to 1,023, the NHC said.
Coronavirus in Pakistan Latest Update
Pakistan Chief Justice, family tested for COVID-19 after staffer tests positive
Pakistan's chief justice and his family were tested for coronavirus on Tuesday after one of his staffers tested positive for the deadly disease.
The Public Relation Officer of Supreme Court said in a statement that tests of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, his family and his secretary were conducted and they all were found to be negative.
However, the Chief Justice did not preside hearing of any case due to the coronavirus scare. The incident followed a day after Chief Justice Ahmed raised several questions over the size of the federal Cabinet and qualification of Advisor on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
10 staffers at Mumbai hospital test positive
Ten staffers of a Mumbai hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They were in quarantine after 3 patients admitted there had tested positive. A total of 35 staff of the hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus till now and all are being treated at the hospital itself, reports ANI.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
India reports 38 deaths, 1076 cases in last 24 hours
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 11,439, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered.
38 deaths and 1076 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 11,439, including 9756 active cases, 1306 cured/discharged/migrated and 377 deaths, reported Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus in New Zealand Latest Update
New Zealand PM, ministers take 20% pay cut for six months
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, ministers in her government and public service chief executives will take a 20 percent pay cut for the next six months amid the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
New Zealand’s offices, schools and non-essential services have been closed for the last three weeks, and economic activity is at a standstill as the country undertakes one of the strictest lockdowns globally.
The government has forecast joblessness to surge because of the global and domestic slowdown. “This is where we can take action and that is why we have,” Ardern said in a news conference announcing the decision.
“We acknowledge New Zealanders who are reliant on wage subsides, taking a pay cut, and losing their jobs as a result of the global pandemic,” she added.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
'Not the time to reduce the resources' of WHO, says UN chief
It is "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.
"It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19," Guterres said, after President Donald Trump announced that the US would cut off funding to the UN health body for mishandling the pandemic.
Coronavirus in US Latest Update
Donald Trump halts World Health Organization funding
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic while his administration reviews its response to the global crisis.
Trump, at a White House news conference, said the WHO had “failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable.” He said the group had promoted China’s “disinformation” about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus than otherwise would have occurred.
The United States is the biggest overall donor to the Geneva-based WHO, contributing more than $400 million in 2019, roughly 15% of its budget.
The hold on funding was expected. Trump has been increasingly critical of the organization as the global health crisis has continued, and he has reacted angrily to criticism of his administration’s response.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Suspension of rail services essential to prevent coronavirus spread, says railway official
Senior officials of the Railways on Tuesday said the suspension of train services and other public transport is necessary to ensure social distancing which is the only way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Fearing a repeat of what happened in Mumbai earlier during the day when thousands of migrants gathered at Bandra railway station hoping to catch trains to their native places, the Northern Railway also issued an advisory.
"The general public is informed that a decision has been taken to not run any trains by Northern Railways till 3 May 2020 in view of COVID-19, hence such fake news in circulation may not be believed," a Northern Railways spokesperson said.
The official also asked media persons to publicise that Northern Railways is not running any train from Delhi or anywhere else.
Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Update
Over 600 arrested in Kolkata for flouting lockdown
Over 600 people were arrested from different parts of the city on the Bengali New Years' day on Tuesday for defying the lockdown norms imposed to break the chain of coronavirus transmission, a senior police officer said.
A total of 95 vehicles were also seized during the vigil conducted till 8 pm, he said. Those arrested will be prosecuted under sections dealing with disobedience of order duly promulgated, the officer added.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update
Curfew imposed in some more areas of Pune to check pandemic
Curfew was imposed on Tuesday in some more areas in Pune city after the civic body on Monday issued an order to seal them following a spurt in the cases of COVID-19.
Pune police on Tuesday night issued orders under section 144 of CRPC and restricted movement of people in various slums as well as non-slum pockets under Khadak, Bandgarden, Sinhgad Road, Dattawadi, Warje, Kothrud, Vishrantwadi, Khadaki, Chandannagar, Vimantal, Yerwada and Hadapsar police stations.
"As per the orders, restrictions on the movements of people have been imposed from 6 am on 15 April to 3 May in these areas," said joint commissioner of police, Ravindra Shisave.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Airlines decline refund to customers for cancelled tickets as lockdown extended
With the central government extending the lockdown to May 3 and the subsequent suspension of all commercial passenger services till then, domestic airlines have again decided not to refund customers in cash for their cancelled flights and instead offer them rescheduling of tickets for a later date without any additional fee.
India had imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights were suspended for this time period.
However, most of the airlines had been taking bookings except national carrier Air India for domestic flights for the period beyond 14 April.
Aviation consultancy Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) India said the civil aviation ministry should instruct airlines to "halt unfair practice of taking advance bookings until resumption is certain and an interim transition schedule has been established".
Coronavirus in Assam Latest Update
Markaz attendee's wife tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam as tally goes up to 32
The total number of COVID-19 positive patients in Assam has reached 32, according to Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
On Tuesday Sarma tweeted that one more person from Dhubri, who is the wife of an infected person linked to both the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and Athgaon Kabristan congregation in Guwahati, has tested positive for COVID-19.
"A woman from Dhubri has tested positive for COVID-19. She is wife of a COVID-19 positive person who is connected both with Nizamuddin Markaz and Athgaon Kabristan congregation in Guwahati. The number of patients is now 32," the minister said in a tweet.
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
142 new cases in MP, 99 in Indore alone, tally 757
With 142 persons testing positive on Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 757, health officials said. With three deaths, the death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state also reached 53.
Since Monday evening, two COVID-19 patients died in Indore while one person succumbed in Bhopal, officials said. Indore, a commercial hub, has reported the highest 427 cases in the state with 99 new cases being reported on Tuesday.
Sixteen new cases were reported in Bhopal, which took the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 158.
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update
57 locations identified for accommodation of Delhi Police personnel
Delhi Police on Tuesday identified 57 locations to accommodate its personnel who are deputed in sensitive areas due to COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
A letter has been written in this regard by Special Commissioner (Armed Police) Robin Hibu to all the deputy commissioners, special commissioners and joint commissioners.
According to the letter, the police personnel whose houses are in the COVID-19 hotspots areas of the national capital can also stay at the identified locations.
The details of these locations are available with the deputy commissioners in all the districts of Delhi, the letter said.
It said the deputy commissioners have been instructed to provide accommodation to the police personnel at these locations.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Migrant labourers gather on streets in Surat, Mumbai
In Surat, hundreds of migrant workers gathered in the Varachha area, demanding that they be sent to their native places despite the lockdown. In Mumbai, a large number of migrant workers who earn daily wages came out on the road near the Bandra railway station demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places.
Daily wage workers have been rendered jobless ever since the lockdown was announced late last month to stem the spread of COVID-19, making their life a constant struggle.
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
India reports 1,463 new cases in last 24 hours
India reported 1,463 fresh cases, a new record in a single-day increase of infections, taking the total number of infections to 10,815. The toll from the virus currently stood at 353, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till 3 May. Modi indicated easing some curbs after 20 April in areas which are not hotspots to allow some “select necessary activities”.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:44 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
State to give Rs 1,000 to each worker from MP stuck elsewhere
Acknowledging that many workers from Madhya Pradesh are stuck in other states amid the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Rs 1,000 will be given to each of them. "We talked to other CMs to make arrangements for their foodand shelter. They'll be able to withdraw it (the money) wherever they are," he said.
He added that more money will be sent to the stranded workers, if needed. "I request people's representatives to make a list of all such people and send it to Chief Minister's Office or District Collector's office. We will send money as and when the list is sent to us," Chouhan said.
12:33 (IST)
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Update
Cases cross 500 mark in AP, 19 new patients reported
Coronavirus cases shot past the 500 mark in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, reaching 502, as 19 new cases were reported overnight even as two more deaths were added to the tally on account of the pandemic, taking the overall toll to 11.
Of the new cases, eight were recorded in West Godavari district, six in Kurnool, four in Guntur and one in Krishna since Tuesday 5 pm, the latest bulletin from the government said.
The number of patients recovered and discharged remained at 16 and the active cases 475. In all, 11,613 blood samples were tested across the state till date and 11,111 of them turned negative.
The two deaths, of men aged 63 and 52 years, were reported from Guntur city on 13 April, the bulletin said.
The 63-year-old man, who was said to be a cardiac and diabetes patient, tested positive for COVID-19 during community screening on April 8 and was admitted to the government hospital.
12:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Update
Kerala converts houseboats into isolation facilities
Kerala's Alappuzha District Administration has decided to convert houseboats into isolation facilities amid the COVID-19 outbreak. "This would increase our bed strength by 1500 to 2000," M Anjana, Alappuzha District Collector told ANI.
12:21 (IST)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update
45 new coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh
Forty-five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today morning. The samples of 806 people had been collected on Tuesday from different districts, out of which 45 have tested positive for the virus, informed King George's Medical University, Lucknow.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh is 660. Till now, 50 people have been cured and discharged, while five deaths have been reported.
12:12 (IST)
Coronavirus Latest Update
IMF calls on all countries to refrain from putting restrictions on exporting medical supplies
The IMF has called on all countries to refrain from putting restrictions on exporting medical supplies in view of their massive requirement across the globe to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has killed at least 119,000 people and infected nearly two million.
Medical supplies like surgical masks, gowns, and ventilators are required in massive numbers across the globe because of the coronavirus pandemic that surfaced in central China's Wuhan city last year and spread to at least 185 countries and territories.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly two million people and killed at least 119,000 globally, according to estimates by the Johns Hopkins University.
12:06 (IST)
Coronavirus in India Latest Update
Railways to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for 15 April to 3 May
The railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for journeys between 15 April and 3 May due to the extension of the nationwide lockdown and suspension of passenger trains till the extended period in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told PTI.
With the national transporter allowing tickets to be booked during the 21-day lockdown announced earlier for journeys starting after 14 April, around 39 lakh bookings were made by passengers.
However, with the lockdown being extended, the railways not only cancelled all its passenger services till 3 May on Tuesday, but also stopped advance bookings.
12:00 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update
Cases in Indore climbs to 544 after city registers 117 new cases
The total number of coronavirus cases in Indore went up to 544 after 117 new cases were reported from the Madhya Pradesh city on Wednesday, an official said.
Till late Tuesday night, the state's industrial hub reported 427 COVID-19 cases. "A report from a Delhi-based laboratory has found 117 more people of Indore infected with the coronavirus. Now, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has gone up to 544.
Of these, 37 patients have so far died during treatment," Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said.
An analysis of the data shows that till Wednesday morning, the death rate of COVID-19 patients in the city was around 6.8 percent, higher than the national average.
11:53 (IST)
Coronavirus in Japan Latest Update
Japan’s health ministry projects 4 lakh deaths without virus containment measures
Japan's death toll from the novel coronavirus could reach 4 lakh without measures to stem the contagion, according to a health ministry projection reported by local media.
A ministry team studying clusters of the disease estimated that serious cases needing ventilator intervention could reach 8.5 lakh. Japan has had more than 8,000 cases and 162 deaths from the virus so far
11:47 (IST)
Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Update
With two more reports, Gujarat's tally rises to 695
The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 695 as after more patients test positive. 56 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, the health department said.
Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Ahmedabad, six from Surat, three each from Vadodara and Panchmahal, and each from Botad and Kheda, it said.
With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad has gone up to 404, followed by Vadodara-116, the health department said.
11:43 (IST)
Coronavirus in Meghalaya Latest Update
Six relatives of deceased COVID-19 doctor test positive
Six relatives of the deceased COVID-19 patient of Meghalaya have been confirmed coronavirus positive. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter to confirmed the news.
A 69-year-old doctor in Meghalaya has died after testing positive for coronavirus. He was the first COVID-19 patient in the state. Six family members of the doctor, who were in contact with him, have also tested positive for the novel virus.
The doctor at Shillong's Bethany Hospital had no travel history, sources had said earlier, adding that he might have contracted the virus through a "silent carrier". The state government launched a massive search for the spreader, and has announced a two-day curfew in the capital city.