Coronavirus Outbreak: Sony Pictures delays Camila Cabello's Cinderella; film to now release on 5 February, 2021
Camila Cabello-starrer Cinderella is the latest Hollywood project to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cabello will make her acting debut with this movie.
The project, to be directed by Kay Cannon, has been described as a retelling of the classic fairy tale.
According to People magazine, the Sony Pictures film will now release on 5 February, 2021.
The movie will feature Cabello in the title role, with Billy Porter as the fairy godmother and Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother.
British actor Nicholas Galitzine will star opposite Cabello as Prince Robert.
Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is aboard the project and he will play the king and father of Galitzine's Robert.
Popular TV host-actor James Corden is producing the project along with Leo Pearlman through their banner Fulwell73.
Cinderella has been adapted into movies several times before, including Disney’s animated drama, released in 1950, and two live-action remakes— 1997’s version starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, and the 2015 film featuring Lily James, Cate Blanchett and Richard Madden in lead roles.
Sony had delayed a number of its upcoming releases, including Spider-Man spinoff Morbius, the new Ghostbusters and Tom Holland starrer Uncharted, after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the titular anti-hero, is now coming in theatres on March 19, 2021, while Jason Reitman-directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been shifted to 5 March, 2021.
Holland's Uncharted is now hitting theatres on 8 October, 2021.
Cabello's turn to acting comes after the huge success of her solo debut album Camila. She went on to earn two Grammy nominations this year and her hit single 'Havana' is the most-streamed song by a female artist on Spotify. Variety had previously reported that Cabello will also be involved with the music of the film.
The 22-year-old singer separated from girl group Fifth Harmony at the end of 2016.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: Apr 10, 2020 12:03:20 IST
