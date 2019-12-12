You are here:

Pierce Brosnan to play king opposite Camila Cabello in Sony's retelling of fairy tale Cinderella

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has boarded the cast of Sony's retelling of the fairytale Cinderella.

The film stars singer Camila Cabello in the title role, with Billy Porter as the fairy godmother and Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother. British actor Nicholas Galitzine will star opposite Cabello as Prince Robert.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brosnan will play the king, father to Galitzine's Robert.

To be directed by Kay Cannon, the film is billed as "a modern reimagining" of the traditional story, with "a musical bent thrown in for good measure". Cabello will also be involved in the music of the film. Popular TV host-actor James Corden will produce the project along with Leo Pearlman through their banner Fulwell73.

Cinderella is expected to hit cinemas on 5 February, 2021.

Brosnan will also be seen in Will Ferrell's Netflix comedy Eurovision alongside Demi Lovato, Rachel McAdams, and Dan Stevens. The comedy-drama is inspired by the real-life European singing contest of the same name.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2019 15:41:04 IST