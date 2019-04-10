Camila Cabello to make acting debut as Cinderella in Kay Cannon, James Corden's remake for Sony

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is gearing up for her acting debut for Kay Cannon's retelling of the classic fairy tale Cinderella. The 'Havana' hitmaker will also be involved with the music of the film, reports Variety.

The project is based on an original idea from late night host James Corden and will be developed at Sony's Columbia label. Corden is also financing the film along with Leo Pearlman under his production banner Fulwell 73. The film has been put on fast track for production by Sony, the report adds.

While plot details are kept under wraps, the report states that the newest retelling of Cinderella will be a musical.

Cinderella has been adapted into movies several times before, including Disney’s animated drama, released in 1950, and two live-action remakes— 1997’s version starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, and the 2015 film featuring Lily James, Cate Blanchett and Richard Madden in lead roles.

Cabello was initially a part of the music group Fifth Harmony, but later broke away from the band. Her first solo hit 'Havana' from her debut album Camila became Spotify’s most-streamed song ever by a solo female artist with a billion streams. She was instantly propelled to stardom, being enlisted under Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts in the same week.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 13:49:48 IST

