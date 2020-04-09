Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Trader in Navi Mumbai's APMC market tests positive for COVID-19; Punjab's tally jumps to 36

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Brazil Latest Update Jair Bolsonaro thanks Narendra Modi for exporting HCQ to Brazil Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after New Delhi gave the nod to continue exporting ingredients for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), stressing that the drug could save thousands of lives. “I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to the Indian people, for this very timely help to the Brazilian people,” Bolsonaro said in an address on Wednesday.

Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Update One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally now at 39 With a fresh positive coronavirus case reported in Nawada, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Bihar has risen to 39, officials said on Wednesday. "One more COVID-19 positive case in Bihar, taking the total to 39. A 38-year-old man from Nawada city with a travel history to Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19. We are further ascertaining his travel history and contacts," Sanjay Kumar Principal Secretary of Health Department said. The state has recorded one death so far.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tests positive in Rohini area A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus in Rohini area on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, they received information around 3.40 pm that one head constable in Rohini's Sector-16 has tested positive for COVID-19, reported PTI. He was posted in the Foreign Regional Registration Office at the Indira Gandhi International Airport''s Terminal 3. His test was conducted on Saturday at Baba Sahib Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital and reports came on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Mayurdhwaj Apartments in Delhi declared as containment zone Mayurdhwaj Apartments in IP Extension and Lane No 9 in Pandav Nagar have been declared as 'containment zones' by the Delhi government. All movements will be completely barred from the areas, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Delhi: Mayurdhwaj Apartments in I.P Extension and Lane No. 9 in Pandav Nagar have been declared as 'containment zones' by the Delhi Government. All movements will be completely barred from the areas, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/pOdNpmZmcv — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Coronavirus in Punjab Latest Update Six test positive in Mohali; state tally now at 36 Six more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab's Mohali, taking the total number of cases to 36. "We are tracing the contacts of the positive cases," ANI quoted Deputy commissioner Mohali, Girsh Dayalan ​as saying.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Trader in Navi Mumbai's APMC market tests positive A trader, who runs a shop at the masala market in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. The trader, a resident of Sion in central Mumbai, had got himself tested at a private lab, the official said. "His test reports confirmed that he was coronavirus positive. After that, he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment," he said. The patient had last visited his shop in the masala market on 21 March, he said. At least 30 residents of Navi Mumbai have tested positive for the infection so far. One of them have died due to it so far, the official said.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Update Suspected of conspiracy to spread COVID-19, 22-year-old killed in Bawana A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi's Bawana after he was suspected of a conspiracy to spread COVID-19, police said on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Mehboob Ali, a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, they said. Police said Ali had gone to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for a Tablighi Jamaat conference and returned to the national capital in a truck of vegetables after 45 days. He was held at the Azadpur vegetable market and released after a medical examination. Police said when he reached his village, rumours spread that Ali had a plan to spread coronavirus.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update BMC to use NSCI stadium in Mumbai as observation facility for COVID-19 patients The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would be using the NSCI stadium in Worli as an observation facility for people who may have come into contact with coronavirus patients, officials said on Wednesday. The Sardar Vallabhai Patel stadium at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) complex is close to Worli Koliwada, one of the coronavirus hotspots in the city. The stadium usually holds badminton league matches, kabaddi matches, comedy gigs and also weddings.

Coronavirus in US Latest Update US records nearly 2,000 deaths for second day in a row The United States recorded nearly 2,000 novel coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT Thursday). The record-breaking figure of 1,973 deaths (slightly higher than the previous day's toll of 1,939) brings the total number of US fatalities to 14,695. The US death toll now exceeds that of Spain, which has suffered 14,555 deaths, but has not surpassed Italy, whose toll stands at 17,669.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update 57,000 surgical masks seized in Mumbai, one held The city police recovered around 57,500 surgical masks worth Rs 17.25 lakh from Byculla here and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Wednesday. The property cell of Mumbai crime branch seized the masks, which were stocked for sale at a higher price, the official said. "Based on specific information, a raid was conducted at Tank Pakhadi Road in Byculla West and a 32-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Miraj Shaikh, was arrested under sections of the Essential Services Act," he said, adding that a probe is on in this case.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that 32 people have died and 773 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India since Tuesday, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to 149 and cases to 5,194 so far.

Going by the health ministry's data, the increase in the number of cases between 9 am on Tuesday and 9 am on Wednesday is the highest in a 24-hour period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is facing a "social emergency" like situation as well as serious economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After an interaction with Modi via video conference, several political leaders said that the lockdown might not be lifted completely after 14 April.

"Prime Minister Modi made it clear that the lockdown is not being lifted and also that the life pre-corona and post-corona will not be same," Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra told PTI.

Maharashtra continues to lead among states

New cases were reported from Maharashtra (including in Mumbai's densely-populated Dharavi slums), Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, among other places.

Ladakh's Lok Sabha member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the virus spread has been successfully contained in the Union Territory, while Sikkim government said not a single case has been detected so far in the state.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,018, followed by Tamil Nadu at 690 and Delhi with 576 cases.

Telangana has reported 364 COVID-19 cases followed by Kerala at 336. Rajasthan has 328 cases, Uttar Pradesh has 326 and Andhra Pradesh reported 305 coronavirus cases. The novel coronavirus cases have risen to 229 in Madhya Pradesh, 175 in Karnataka and 165 in Gujarat.

Haryana has 147 cases, Jammu and Kashmir has 116, West Bengal has 99 and Punjab has 91 positive patients so far. Odisha has reported 42 coronavirus cases.

Sixteen deaths were reported from Maharashtra, two each from Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana and Tamil Nadu and one from Andhra Pradesh.

In total, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 64, followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh at 13 each and Delhi at 9. Telengana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported seven fatalities each.

Modi interacts with Opposition leaders, other parties

Interacting with floor leaders of Opposition and other parties via video conference, Modi said states, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of the ongoing lockdown beyond 14 April to contain the spread of the virus.

Modi told the leaders that the country is facing "serious economic challenges as a result of COVID-19, and the government is committed to overcoming them."

After the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said around 80 percent of political parties suggested extension of the lockdown.

The leaders were told by the prime minister that he is receiving requests for extending the lockdown and will talk to chief ministers and experts before taking a decision in the nation's best interest, Azad said.

Modi is scheduled to interact with all chief ministers on 11 April.

Uttarakhand and Goa joined several other states to favour extending the lockdown, while Punjab Government said it will take a call on 10 April on whether to extend the ongoing curfew in the state beyond 14 April.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa told PTI that his government is in favour of lifting the lockdown in districts which have remained free of the infection, subject to approval from the Centre.

He also said that the state intends to relax liquor sales, stopped since the 21-day lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, after 14 April in a bid to increase state revenues.

Doctors are warriors, have to be protected: SC

Doctors and healthcare professionals are "warriors" in fight against coronavirus and have to be protected, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday even as the Centre assured that it is doing its best by providing them personal protective equipment (PPE) and other facilities.

The apex court suggested that the government should create a mechanism to solicit suggestions from people about how to go ahead on the issues related to COVID-19, including on providing treatment, regulatory mechanism for people working from home and also on lockdown.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat, hearing through video-conferencing three petitions seeking protective kits for doctors and healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic, was informed by the Centre that PPE kits and other requisite things are being arranged and it is taking steps in this regard.

Analyst predicts significant economic damage

An adverse impact of the pandemic on economic activities was reported from various segments. Global financial giant Goldman Sachs said the Indian economy might see a GDP growth of just 1.5 percent in the current fiscal.

Indian Railways, which was on its way till February to not just meet but surpass its freight loading target, will end 2019-20 with 15.7 million tonnes less than the previous financial year's 1,212.56 million tonnes, official figures showed.

As business has dried up due to the pandemic with operations having been virtually shut down, earnings from freight loading have also plummeted -- from Rs 1,25,354 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 1,23,225 crore in 2019-2020 fiscal, a loss of Rs 2,129 crore.

Sizeable chunk of hydroxychloroquine bought by US came from India: Trump

A sizeable chunk of the 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine bought by the US to combat the coronavirus pandemic is from India, President Donald Trump has said as he acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "great" when he sought his help to allow the sale of the anti-malaria drug to treat the growing number of COVID-19 patients in America.

Trump and Modi spoke over the phone last week. During the call, Trump requested Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, of which India is the major producer.

Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York.

Anticipating that it will work, given initial positive results, Trump has bought more than 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for potential treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"I bought millions of doses (of hydroxychloroquine). More than 29 million. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, a lot of it (hydroxychloroquine) comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it? He was Great. He was really good," Trump told Sean Hannity of the Fox News on Monday night.

Late on Wednesday, Trump also tweeted thanking the Indian government.

"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten!" Trump said, thanking Modi as well.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 08:24:32 IST

