Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonakshi Sinha joins Manish Mundra and Atul Kasbekar's campaign to raise funds for PPE kits

Sonakshi Sinha on Friday said she has extended her support to celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise money for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for the frontline healthcare workers in India.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Sonakshi has collaborated with Manish Mundra of Dhrishyam Films, photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar and Tring for the initiative.

In a statement, the 32-year-old actor urged her fans to come forward to help the healthcare staff.

"Our doctors, nurses, and all the health care professionals are putting their lives in danger to protect us and take care of all the patients. I don't think there is anything nobler than putting your life at risk to save others.

"Unfortunately, hospitals are facing a shortage of PPE kits which is putting the lives of all our medical staff at risk. Through his campaign, I am urging all my fans to come forward and donate PPE kits which will be directly reaching the hospitals that require them. It is the need of the hour and I hope we all can come together and fight this war," Sonakshi said.

For every donation made through Tring, Sonakshi will be recognising the support of every donor by sending a personal message.

The Dabangg 3 actor will be sending a thank you message on Facebook to those, who contribute between 25 to 100 kits.

People who donate between 100 to 200 PPE kits will receive a special video message from the actor, while those sending over 200 kits will get a chance to interact with Sonakshi via a video call.

Earlier, Vidya Balan had donated 1,000 PPE kits to the frontline healthcare staff across India in collaboration with Tring. The actor had also helped the platform raise money for 1,000 additional gears.

Updated Date: May 08, 2020 16:16:58 IST

Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Sonakshi Sinha