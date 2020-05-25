Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan launches grooming and personal care products, starting with a line of sanitizers
Superstar Salman Khan has launched his own grooming and personal care brand FRSH.
The 54-year-old actor, who has been living at his Panvel farmhouse since the lockdown was announced on 25 March to rein in the spread of COVID-19, unveiled his new brand on social media on Sunday.
Considering the importance of hygiene and sanitisation during the coronavirus pandemic, Salman said he decided to launch a sanitiser as the first product under the brand.
Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming, the actor posted on his Twitter page alongside a video in which he can be seen introducing the brand.
The Bharat star said other products will also be launched soon and can be purchased from teh website http://frshworld.com.
The products will also be available at various stores across the country once the supply begins.
Salman already owns an apparel brand under Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation, a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underprivileged in India.
The actor has been utilising his time during the lockdown to create awareness about the pandemic and produce new music. Till now he has released two songs 'Pyaar Karona' and 'Tere Bina'.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: May 25, 2020 17:02:49 IST
