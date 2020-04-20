Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan shares teaser of his upcoming song 'Pyaar Karona', composed by Sajid-Wajid
Salman Khan is all set to release his upcoming track 'Pyaar Karona' which aims to spread love and awareness amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Co-written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, the song is composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by the Dabangg 3 star.
In a teaser uploaded on Twitter, Salman,54, said the song will be out on April 20 on his YouTube channel.
The video begins with several hashtags, including "Being Human, India Fights Corona, Stay Home Stay Safe" as Salman starts to sing in the background 'Pyaar Karona, Ehtiyaat Karona.'
Here is a teaser
So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow @SajidMusicKhan @wajidkhan7 @adityadevmusic @hussainthelal #stayhome #lockdown #newmusic #indiafightscorona pic.twitter.com/YkjValby68
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 19, 2020
The actor had earlier pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the nationwide lockdown and had recently released a video where he slammed those flouting the rules and attacking the healthcare workers.
India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 15,000 people and claimed 507 lives.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2020 09:26:34 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Pyaar Karona, Sajid-Wajid, Salman Khan, TuneIn
