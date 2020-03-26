Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan moves to Panvel farmhouse to practice social distancing

With the nation on complete lockdown for 21-days to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus, superstar Salman Khan and his family have moved to the Panvel farmhouse from Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The Wanted actor often celebrates his birthday at this farmhouse.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

While practising social distancing, Salman is keeping himself busy with workouts, and art. He was going through a hectic schedule recently as he was shooting for four films Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Radhe.

Salman's younger sister Arpita, her husband and actor Aayush Sharma and their children Ahil and Ayat are staying with the Dabangg actor at the Panvel farmhouse.

According to reports, Salman’s abode for the next few weeks in equipped with a state-of-the-art gym so that the actor can continue with his tough fitness regimen.

During the self-quarantine, Salman is also keeping himself busy honing his painting skills. The actor had also taken to his Instagram last week to share his most recent works.

Check out the post



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 18, 2020 at 5:08pm PDT

Salman will next be seen in Prabhudeva directed film Radhe where he will be sharing the screen space with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film is a remake of the South Korean film Veteran.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 13:06:58 IST

Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Farmhouse, Panvel, Salman Khan