Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Delhi-Pune, Mumbai-Patna flights first to take off as domestic air travel resumes after two months

Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update Assam issues SOP for domestic air travel With domestic flight operations set to resume from today, Assam has issued SOP for all passengers. Eight flights are to land in Guwahati on Mondays. Earlier 32 were scheduled to land, said Biswajit Pegu, deputy commissioner Kamrup Metro. With resumption of flight operations, arrangements have been made in Assam. Sharing the SOP to be implemented diligently. Provisions made for elderly, Divyang, pregnant women, etc. Policy of ruthless quarantine with a human heart will be followed to protect the community at large pic.twitter.com/sciQq5RXyP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 24, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update Nine CRPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 Nine CRPF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi on Sunday. According to the CRPF, 359 positive cases have been reported so far including 137 active positive cases, 220 recoveries and two deceased, reports ANI.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update Mumbai airport to commence domestic ops from today with 50 flights The operator of the Mumbai international airport said on Sunday it will resume commercial passenger services on domestic routes from 25 May with 25 departures and arrivals each. Prior to the suspension of passenger flight services on 25 March in the wake of nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the AAI-GVK group-run airport had been operating over 1,000 daily flights (arrivals and departures), including on international routes. "As many as 50 departures and arrivals are expected on day one and all flights will be operational from Terminal 2," the Mumbai International Airport Ltd ( MIAL) said in a release. Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had allowed airlines to operate one-third of their total domestic flights from each airport.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update Bengaluru airport introduces 'contactless journey' to contain COVID-19 The Bengaluru airport management is introducing a unique feature of a parking-to-boarding contactless journey for the passengers as the domestic flight resumes from Monday. In order to contain coronavirus transmission among passengers and staff, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) introduced the new feature of the contactless journey right from pre-entry check to security check and boarding. With a greater emphasis on minimum touch and minimum exposure between passengers and airport personnel, BIAL aims to minimise all physical contact at the airport. The technology will continue to enable a seamless airport journey, with greater emphasis on health and safety, the statement said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update Six more COVID-19 deaths, 254 cases in UP The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 161 yesterday with six more deaths, while 254 new cases in the last 24 hours took the tally to 6,268, an official said. Of the total 161 COVID-19 deaths, Agra tops the list with 33 deaths, followed by 20 in Meerut, 12 in Aligarh, 11 each in Kanpur Nagar and Moradabad, and eight in Firozabad.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Health ministry releases guidelines for domestic travel The health ministry on Sunday issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at the departure point of airports, railway stations and bus terminals. Asymptomatic passengers should be permitted to travel after being asked to self-monitor for 14 days, the ministry said. Dos and Don'ts shall be provided along with tickets to travellers by agencies concerned, said the ministry's guidelines for domestic travel (air/train/inter-state bus travel). All passengers shall be advised to download the Arogya Setu application on their mobile devices, it said. Read full report here

Coronavirus Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh Latest Update Hamirpur emerges as hotspot in Himachal as cases in district rise to 62 Hamirpur district continues to have the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh with two more persons, both of whom recently returned to the state from outside, testing positive for the disease on Sunday, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said. The number of infected people in Hamirpur district has risen to 62 out of total 204 in the state. The district now has 56 active cases out of total 137 active cases in the state. One COVID-19 patient has died and five have recovered, according to state government data.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Delhi’s first flight to Pune, Mumbai’s to Patna as domestic air travel resumes Indian skies opened up for domestic passenger services from Monday after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off, aviation industry sources said. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 25 when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Both flights were operated by IndiGo on Monday morning. While the Delhi-Pune flight departed at 4.45 am, while the Mumbai-Patna flight took off t 6.45 am.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Assam Latest Update 46 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total cases near 400 Forty-six new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded yesterday in Assam taking the total to 392, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A day after the state recorded the highest spike of 87 cases, the rise in numbers continued with 133 positive cases detected since 23 May. Out of the 392 cases, there are 328 active cases, four deaths, three migrated out of the state and 57 of them recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. The state recorded 285 cases in a single week since 18 May.

The country reported 6,767 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 1,31,868, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active coronavirus cases rose to 73,560. While 54,440 people have recovered, one patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry bulletin.

Meanwhile, the health ministry issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at the departure point of airports, railway stations, and bus terminals.

In Mumbai, the police issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting persons from disseminating "incorrect" or factually distorted information through messaging platforms and social media sites like WhatsApp, Twitter, and TikTok. The order also prohibits the spread of inflammatory statements that are discriminatory against a particular community and any information which could cause panic or confusion among the public.

According to the order, action can also be taken under Section 188 of the IPC against those contravening the directives. The order also says that admins of WhatsApp groups will be personally responsible for reporting such content to the police. The order signed by Dy Commissioner (Operations) Pranaya Ashok comes into effect from 12.15 am on 25 May and continues to operate till 8 June.

Maharashtra, Gujarat report most deaths

Of the 147 deaths reported since Saturday morning, 60 were in Maharashtra, 27 in Gujarat, 23 in Delhi, nine in Madhya Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, five in Tamil Nadu, four each in West Bengal and Telangana, three in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand.

Of the total death toll of 3,867, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,577 deaths, followed by Gujarat at 829, Madhya Pradesh at 281, West Bengal at 269 and Delhi at 231.

The number of deaths due to the contagion in Rajasthan is 160, while 155 people died in Uttar Pradesh, 103 in Tamil Nadu and 56 in Andhra Pradesh.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 49 in Telangana, 42 in Karnataka and 39 in Punjab. There are 21 fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir, 16 in Haryana and 11 in Bihar.

Seven people have succumbed to the disease in Odisha, and four each in Kerala, Jharkhand and Assam so far.

Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh have recorded three deaths each, while Uttarakhand has recorded two deaths due to the virus. One fatality has been recorded in Meghalaya, the ministry said.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, according to the ministry's website.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 47,190 followed by Tamil Nadu at 15,512, Gujarat at 13,664 and Delhi at 12,910.

There are 6,742 coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, 6,371 in Madhya Pradesh and 6,017 in Uttar Pradesh. The number of infections has gone up to 3,459 in West Bengal, 2,757 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,380 in Bihar.

As many as 2,045 people have been infected with the virus in Punjab, 1,959 in Karnataka, 1,813 in Telangana, 1,569 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,269 in Odisha.

In Haryana, 1,132 people are afflicted with the deadly disease, while Kerala has 795 cases, followed by Jharkhand with 350 and 329 in Assam. As many as 244 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, Chandigarh has reported 225 cases, while 214 people have tested positive for the virus in Chhattisgarh.

A total of 189 people have tested positive in Tripura, while there are 185 cases of the pathogen in Himachal Pradesh, and 55 in Goa. Ladakh has reported 49 COVID-19 cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.

Manipur has registered 29 cases and Puducherry has recorded 26 cases. Meghalaya has 14 cases. Dadar and Nagar Haveli has reported two cases, while Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim have recorded one case each

As many as "2,338 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding that, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

Statewide distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Centre issues guidelines for domestic travel

The health ministry issues guidelines for air, train and bus travel within India days after the Indian Railways issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from 1 June, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.

Also, after a two-month hiatus, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced resumption of domestic flights from 25 May.

In its guidelines for domestic travel, the health ministry said suitable announcement about COVID-19, including precautionary measures to be followed, shall be made at airports, railway stations and bus terminals as well as in flights, trains and buses.

The states/UTs shall ensure that all passengers undergo thermal screening at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the flight, train or bus.

During boarding and travel, all passengers shall use face covers or masks and will also follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene, the ministry said in its guidelines.

At airports, railway stations and bus terminals, required measures to ensure social distancing shall be taken, the guidelines said.

Airports, railway stations and bus terminals should be regularly sanitised or disinfected and the availability of soaps and sanitisers shall be ensured, the health ministry said.

Thermal screening at exit point shall be arranged and asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days, the guidelines said.

"In case, they develop any symptoms, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075)," they said.

Lockdown was imposed at right time in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country is currently at above 13 days, which is a significant improvement as compared to 3.4 days, which existed in the pre-lockdown phase.

"If the doubling rate in India before the lockdown was between 3.4 days, today the doubling rate is more than 13-days. Lockdown and all its guidelines have acted as a potent social vaccine," said Vardhan.

The Union Minister said that the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country at the opportune moment as compared to other countries where it was imposed either late or partially.

"Lockdown was imposed in India at the right time. Other developed countries wasted many days to take this decision. In some countries when the situation went out of control they took the decision of lockdown and in most places, it was partial lockdown," he said.

132 Indians brought back to Bihar from Muscat

A special flight carrying 132 stranded Indians from Muscat landed at Gaya airport in Bihar on Sunday, officials said.

None of the passengers exhibited symptoms of coronavirus during screening and medical examination, they said.

Of the 132 returnees, 116 are from Bihar and 16 from Jharkhand, Gaya airport director Dilip Kumar said.

After completion of formalities like depositing returnees' passports at the immigration counters by the district administration, the residents of Bihar were sent to various hotels in Bodh Gaya for 14 days quarantine, the officials said.

Those from Jharkhand were sent to the state in a vehicle dispatched by the Jharkhand government, they added.

Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao, Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh, SSP Rajiv Mishra and the airport director welcomed the returnees on their arrival here with kits containing sanitiser and soaps.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 08:51:52 IST

