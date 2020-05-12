You are here:

Salman Khan shares new song 'Tere Bina' featuring Jacqueline Fernandez; video shot at actor's farmhouse amid lockdown

Days after teasing the audience with short clips, actor Salman Khan on Tuesday dropped the official romantic video track 'Tere Bina' featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The 54-year-old actor took to social media to share the song. Khan wrote that he had shot and sang the song and urged his fans to give it a listen. Ajay Bhatia has composed 'Tere Bina', penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo...#TereBinahttps://t.co/YtqtBX1wIS — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 12, 2020

The four-minute and 20-second video, shot at Khan's farmhouse in Panvel, shows the duo enjoying and spending time together.

The music video begins with shots of Fernandez riding a horse, followed by the two taking a long drive, and even painting together.

Given three minutes to the video, the story takes a twist and tells the audience that the snippets were just memories of Khan. The video takes a flashback to the painting sequence and ends on a note where Khan spends time with a young girl who possesses similar traits as Fernandez.

Previously, Khan had released 'Pyaar Karona', which he had sung and co-written alongside Hussain Dalal. Through this track, he urged his fans and followers to maintain social distance and take all necessary precautions to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

