Coronavirus Outbreak: 28 test positive in Rajasthan as tally rises to 1,104; 82 people cured and discharged, says state health department

Jaipur: With 28 people testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan till 2 pm on Thursday, the state's tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 1,104, as per the State Health Department.

The highest number of cases are from Jodhpur and Tonk (11 each), followed by Kota and Jhunjhunu (2 each) and Ajmer and Bikaner (1 each).

Out of 1104 patients, 483 are from Jaipur, 116 from Jodhpur and 86 from Kota.

Moreover, samples of 5938 people are under process for COVID-19 testing.

As per the State Health Department, 82 people have been cured and discharged in Rajasthan.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's coronavirus tally reached 12,380 cases on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, 941 cases were reported in the country.

Out of the total tally, 10,477 are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated.

With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 19:51:50 IST

