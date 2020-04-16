Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India records 12,370 COVID-19 cases with 422 deaths; Mumbai Police arrests 11 in Bandra migrant workers' protest

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in United States Latest Updates US records nearly 2,600 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hrs The United States on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily count of any country, Johns Hopkins University said. A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims, compared with the same time the previous evening, bringing the total number of deaths in the US to 28,326 - higher than any other nation.

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates COVID-19 vaccine only way to bring back 'normalcy': UN chief A COVID-19 vaccine may be the only thing that can bring back "normalcy," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday, hoping for just that before the end of the year. "A safe and effective vaccine may be the only tool that can return the world to a sense of 'normalcy,' saving millions of lives and countless trillions of dollars," he added during a video conference with the 50 or so African countries that are members of the United Nations. He called for its accelerated development and accessibility to all, adding it must have a "universal global benefit" and "allow us to control the pandemic."

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt to setup paid-quarantine centres in three hotels The Delhi government will set up quarantine facilities at three private hotels in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Wednesday. People using quarantine facilities at the Welcome Hotel, the Vivanta by Taj and the Piccadily Hotel will have to pay Rs 3,100, excluding the Goods and Services Tax, per day, according to the official. The official said these hotels are located in the Southwest District of Delhi. The district administration has issued orders for setting up the paid-quarantine facilities by reserving 767 rooms in these hotels.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Kerala man carries ailing father, walks for 1 km after autorickshaw stopped by police A Kerala man carried his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur and walked close to one-kilometre after the autorickshaw he brought to take his father back from the hospital was allegedly stopped by Police, due to the lockdown guidelines in view of coronavirus. #WATCH Kerala: A person carried his 65-year-old ailing father in Punalur & walked close to one-kilometre after the autorickshaw he brought to take his father back from the hospital was allegedly stopped by Police, due to #CoronavirusLockdown guidelines. (15.4) pic.twitter.com/I03claE1XO — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak Latest Updates Global COVID-19 death count over 130,000 The coronavirus has killed at least 131,319 people around the world, with Europe accounting for more than two-thirds of the deaths, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday from official sources. Europe has reported 88,716 deaths, while the United States has the single highest toll at 26,950.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates West Bengal to provide financial aid to migrant workers in state West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her government will provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from the state stranded outside due to the nationwide lockdown. Seventeen more people have, meanwhile, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state in the past 24 hours and five patients discharged after recovery. The total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengal has risen to 163. "We have decided to provide financial aid and relief to migrant workers and families from Bengal stranded in other states. We are a poor state and have limited resources. But we will still help our people stranded outside," Mamata told journalists.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi registers 1,578 COVID cases after 17 more test positive The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to use the plasma enrichment technique to treat severely-ill coronavirus patients on a trial basis as the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the National Capital reached 1,578. The clinical trial of the plasma enrichment technique will be conducted at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), according to an official. In the technique, antibodies from blood of patients, who have recovered from coronavirus, are used to treat severely infected patients. It is aimed at assessing the efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications in COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Mumbai Police arrests 11, including scribe, in Bandra migrant workers' protest The police have arrested a total of 11 persons including a journalist with regard to the crowd of migrant labourers which gathered in suburban Bandra on Tuesday, officials said. The police have registered three cases in connection with the incident so far. In the first case, registered against the mob of around 800 to 1,000 persons for unlawful assembly, rioting, violation of prohibitory orders during the lockdown, nine persons were arrested on Wednesday.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Dip in new COVID-19 cases in Maharshtra and Delhi The number of fresh Covid-19 cases dropped on Wednesday in Maharashtra and Delhi, the two worst affected states, even as 29 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours across the country, taking the toll to 422. While Delhi recorded just 17 new cases, its lowest single-day tally in April, Maharashtra reported 232 — the lowest figure in the last six days. Nine new Covid-19 deaths were reported in Maharashtra and two in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 170 dists declared as COVID-19 hotspots: Health Ministry Taking intensive efforts for implementing containment measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Union Health Ministry has classified 170 hotspot districts in the 'Red Zone', while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as 'Green Zone'. The Centre has named hotspot districts as Red Zone as it needs to have attention in these areas reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases and high growth rate. For hotspots within the Red Zone, the Centre has identified about 170 districts. This is further divided into two groups i.e. there are 123 hotspot districts with a large outbreak and 47 hotspot districts with clusters.

The Centre on Wednesday issued guidelines for conditional relaxations in many sectors of the economy from 20 April, even as the country registered over 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day.

The Union health ministry said that the Centre would classify all districts into three categories, based on the number of cases reported. It also said that 170 districts across the country have been marked as COVID-19 hotspots while 207 districts had been identified as potential hotspots.

1,118 new cases, 39 deaths recorded in 24 hours

According to the data released by the Union health ministry at 5 pm, the toll due to coronavirus rose to 392 with 39 fatalities reported since Tuesday evening, while the number of cases saw a jump of 1,118 to go up to 11,933 on Wednesday. As many as 1,343 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated, the ministry said, which takes the number of active cases to 10,197. The single-day highest increase of 1,463 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

According to the Union health ministry, the highest number of cases was recorded in Maharahstra (2,687) followed by Delhi (1,561 cases).

However, a PTI tally said the number of COVID-19 infections went past the 12,000 mark while the death toll crossed 400.

In Maharashtra, the coronavirus positive cases continued to spike with 232 more infections detected on Wednesday, while the death toll went up by nine to 187, PTI quoted a health official as saying. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 2,916, with Mumbai alone accounting for 1, 896 cases and 114 deaths.

Neighbouring Gujarat reported 127 new infections and five deaths taking the state tally to 766. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani went into self-quarantine after a MLA who had attended a meeting with him tested positive. The CMO said that he was in good health and would continue working through video conferences.

In Delhi, 17 more persons tested positive for the virus, taking the count to 1,578 while the toll rose to 32.

17 new positive cases & 2 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital now stands at 1578 (including 1080 positive cases - under Special Operations). Total death toll stands at 32: Government of Delhi #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9VzGuHlqJG — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

New infections were also reported in other states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh while a policeman was among 12 new patients in West Bengal.

Data obtained from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that till 14 April the number of samples tested stood at 2,44,893, an increase of 27,339 from the corresponding figure till the previous day (2,17,554).

Health ministry identifies 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots

The Union Health Ministry said it has identified 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts as potential hotspots, reiterating yet again there has been no community transmission of the disease in the country so far.

Addressing the daily briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union health ministry , said states have been asked to classify districts which have reported a higher number of cases as hotspots, the districts where cases have been reported as non-hotspots, and green zones where no cases have been reported.

"Hotspots are those districts which are reporting more number of cases or where the rate of growth of COVID-19 cases is high," Agarwal said, adding a detailed direction has been issued to states stating consolidated efforts are required to utilise this period of lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with all chief secretaries, DGPs, health secretaries, collectors, SPs, municipal commissioners and CMOs where hotspots were discussed and orientation on field level implementation of containment strategy was given.

"They were told about large outbreak containment strategies, cluster containment strategies. Delineation of buffer and containment zone, parameter mapping, defining of entry and exit point were also discussed in detail," Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, Dr R Gangakhedkar of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 73 private labs had been approved, and 22 private labs were currently conducting tests for coronavirus.

On being asked whether research had confirmed whether the COVID-19 strain had infected humans from bats, he said, "As per research in China, it was found that coronavirus might have originated due to mutation in bats. Bats might have transmitted it to pangolins, from pangolins it got transmitted to humans."

He added, "We also conducted surveillance, in which we found that there are two types of bats, and they carried coronavirus which was not capable of affecting humans. It's rare, maybe once in 1,000 years that it gets transmitted from bats to humans."

MHA issues guidelines for relaxations in several sectors

With the second phase of the national lockdown coming into force, the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) unveiled the ‘consolidated revised guidelines' according to which restrictions will be lifted in various sectors including Agriculture, construction, Information Technology, industrial units in the SEZs and rural areas from 20 April till 3 May.

The permitted activities from 20 April are aimed at ensuring agricultural and related activities remain fully functional, rural economy functions with maximum efficiency, employment opportunities are created for daily wage earners and other members of labour force, select industrial activities are allowed to resume their operations, with safeguards and mandatory standard operating protocols and digital economy, the MHA said.

The exemptions given will not be applicable in COVID-19 hotspots/ containment zones and the State/UT governments shall not dilute guidelines in any manner but may impose stricter measures as per local requirements, according to the MHA.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla emphasised on the need to follow social distancing norms and said that the relaxations will be withdrawn if there is any violation of norms for the lockdown that ends on 3 May. The home ministry also issued strict guidelines prohibiting public activities and making spitting a public offence under the Disaster Management Act. Any violation may result in imprisonment of up to one year or a fine, or both.

According to the guidelines, industrial activities and hospitality services, taxis and auto and cycle rickshaws and social, political, academic, entertainment and religious gatherings will not be allowed. No more than 20 people will be allowed to be present at funerals and people will be allowed to move between districts and states only if they are medical or other identified workers.

All health services, including hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, dispensaries, chemists, AYUSH practitioners will remain open. Pharmaceutical and medical research labs carrying out COVID-19-related research can also be functional. Veterinary hospitals, clinics, labs and medicine suppliers can also conduct business. Farmers and farm workers have been allowed to work on field and the mandis operated by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), manufacture and sale of fertilisers and seeds and movement of farm equipment have also been permitted. The guidelines stated that grocery stores, fruits, vegetables shops/ carts, milk booths, poultry, meat and fish shop will remain open during the lockdown. Courier services will also be permitted, irrespective or essential or non-essential. Wearing masks in public and at workplaces will remain mandatory.

Migrant workers in Surat take to streets for second consecutive day

Hundreds of migrant workers stranded in Gujarat due to the lockdown gathered on the streets in Surat's Ved Road area for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, officials said. "While one group of workers demanded that food be served near their houses, others wanted the serving point closer to them. These workers also complained that the food being served to them was tasteless. Luckily, police resolved the matter in time and dispersed these workers" said Assistant Commissioner of Police DJ Chavda.

On Tuesday, hundreds of migrant workers had come out on roads in Surat and in Mumbai, demanding that they be allowed to go to their native states. In Maharashtra, a journalist with a television channel was arrested in connection with the protests in Bandra the previous day. Police said he was booked for a report on the resumption of special trains for those stranded due to the lockdown. A Navi Mumbai resident was also arrested in connection to the protests, over social media posts which allegedly called for a protests if trains were not arranged for migrant workers.

Trump withdraws funding to WHO

US President Donald Trump halted funding to the World Health Organisation, hitting out at the organisation for promoting China's disinformation about the virus and "failing in its basic duty" of containing the spread of the outbreak. Later in the day, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he regretted Trump’s decision to pull funding for the agency and called for world unity to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.

With inputs from agencies

