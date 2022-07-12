'You don't take rest during IPL': Sunil Gavaskar blasts senior players for seeking rest

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has come down heavily on senior players for taking a break during the international calendar. Gavaskar criticised the players after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were rested for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. It has also been reported that Kohli has asked to be rested for the five-match T20I series in the West Indies and USA.

Gavaskar said that he doesn't agree with the "concept" of players taking a rest from playing for India.

"See, I do not agree with this concept of players resting. Not at all. You don't take rest during IPL, then why ask for it while playing for India? I don't agree with it. You will have to play for India. Don't talk about rest," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

"There are only 20 overs in an innings in T20. That does not take any toll on your body. In Test matches, the mind and the body take a toll, I get that. But I don't think there is much problem in T20 cricket."

Gavaskar also added that the BCCI needs to re-evaluate the policy of giving rest to the players.

"I honestly feel that the BCCI needs to look into this concept of rest. All the Grade A cricketers have received very good contracts. They receive payment for every match. Tell me if there is any company whose CEO, or MDs get so much time off?

"I feel that if Indian cricket is to become more professional, a line needs to be drawn. If you want to be rested, you need to reduce your guarantees. Then you take rest, because you don't want to play. But how can anyone say that I don't want to play for the Indian team. Which is why I do not agree to the concept," Gavaskar said.

The former India captain said that an out-of-form player can only get back in the form by playing matches and not taking rest.

"Also, you will score runs or take wickets only when you go out on the field. I am not convinced with the rest players are availing,” he said.

India are scheduled to play eight white-ball matches on the tour of the West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan will captain the side in three ODIs. The team for five T20Is s yet to be announced.