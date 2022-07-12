India vs England 1st ODI: 'Fearless' visitors take on ‘revenge-seeking’ Jos Buttler and Co

Ever since the advent of T20 Cricket, ODI Cricket is always treated as that middle sibling of a tripling who is neither given all the love of the youngest child (read T20I), nor given the respect and responsibility of the eldest child (read Test Cricket).

So after the rescheduled Test which had all the attention weeks before the match started and the three T20Is which were considered to be of utmost importance considering it is a T20 World Cup year, India and England will now face each other in a three-match ODI series.

The series starts on 12 July, Tuesday at Kennington Oval in London; will next head to the neighbouring Lord’s and then shift to Manchester at the Old Trafford to bid adieu to the visitors.

It has just been a week that England chased down the record 378-run target in Test cricket. Yet seems so far with three T20Is being played within a span of four days. England drew the Test series and retained the Pataudi trophy, which India had long-awaited since 2007 and had the best chance to bag on their flight back.

India, however, gave similar scars to the hosts as they sealed the series in the first two games of the T20I series itself.

India have history on their side going into the ODI series as they have a better head-to-head overall record. However, considering the last 10 encounters between the two sides, which dates back to January 2017, the record is 5 - 5.

In the current year, India lost their three ODIs against South Africa and won the next three against West Indies. England on the other hand humiliated the Netherlands in the three ODIs they have played this year, inching to just four short of a 500-run total in one of the games.

Albeit, the Indian bowling attack will pose them with different challenges. With the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the side, English batters will have a hard time. In-form all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will also impose significant threat with the bat as well as the ball. India also have a strong bench to boast of. The Men in Blue will however miss out on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s swing under overcast conditions.

The biggest concern for the visitors will be the form of their star batter, Virat Kohli. And with the news that Kohli has sustained a groin strain, he might sit out of the first ODI altogether. Opener Shikhar Dhawan coming back to the international circuit after quite some time will add to the experience at the top. While the young middle order will continue the aggressive and risk-taking approach, something Rohit Sharma also confirmed post the T20I series.

England, on the contrary, have not been able to field their best XI for long, owing to injuries. Their batting form was also a matter of concern during the T20Is as they lost the first two matches by big margins and won only against a second-fiddle Indian bowling attack. But the comeback of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, and Joe Root should provide the required boost to the team.

English bowlers have had their days and their off days, but shall not be taken for granted by the Indian batters. Reece Topley has emerged as a smart bowler in the limited number of games he has played so far. They also have selected Brydon Carse for the ODIs, who might make his debut. They will however miss out on Mark Wood and Liam Plunkett. Adil Rashid had also asked for leave from the series to make the Hajj pilgrimage.

Jos Buttler, the new white-ball leader, will try to win his first series on home soil. Rohit Sharma on the other hand will look to continue his dominant run as the captain.

The Oval surface is expected to offer some bounce to the bowlers as usual. And the teams batting first have had an edge over the chasers (seven wins, six loses). But with clouds expected to hover over the stadium, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first.

Possible XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Craig Overton, Reece Topley

Trivia

Since the 2019 World Cup Final, England have played only 21 ODIs. The star of the match, Stokes, has featured in only six of them. Whereas Root, the highest run-getter in the tournament has featured in only nine of them,

India’s century drought is real. Since the mid-2020s, they have scored only one century in the format in 15 games.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

