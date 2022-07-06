Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in three ODIs vs West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan will be leading India in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies while Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the squad for the ODI series which is slated to begin on 22nd July, 2022 in Port of Spain.

Dhawan led India against Sri Lanka in away fixtures. The Men in Blue clinched a win in the three-match ODI series but suffered a defeat in the T20Is. Jadeja who has been named the vice-captain of the side last played an ODI for India back in 2020 against Australia while Shubman Gill has also received a call-up. The right-handed batter has played three ODIs in the Indian colours and has only managed to score 49 runs.

Apart from this, Deepak Hooda who played two ODIs earlier this year has been rewarded for his exceptional batting display in the T20I series against Ireland where the right-handed batter scored a ton. Hooda has scored 55 runs in the two ODI matches that he has played so far for India.

The second and third ODI will be played on 24th July, 2022 and 27th July, 2022 respectively. The ODI series will be followed by five T20Is.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

