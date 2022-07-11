'When Rohit Sharma doesn’t score, no one talks about it': Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli’s form

Former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar shared his views on Virat Kohli’s recent form amidst all the hara-kiri going around the cricketing fraternity.

Kohli has not been able to perform up to his standards in recent times. In the T20I series against England as well, Kohli returned with pitiful scores of 1 and 11, getting out trying to play aggressive shots.

Sunil Gavaskar, talking to Sports Tak, said that it is not a serious concern to be worried about at present, and more time shall be given. “I don’t understand the hiatus. When Rohit Sharma doesn’t score, no one talks about it. When some other batter doesn’t score, no one talks about it either. We always say that form is temporary and class is permanent. The approach India has adopted with batting, where you are supposed [go out] and swing the bat, there will be failures.”

Gavaskar also said that the team management should reach a conclusion only after the Asia Cup in August 2022, and any discussions currently would not make sense.

“I feel there is time, a few months and we have to announce the team on 18 September [for the T20 World Cup]. And there is Asia Cup as well before the World Cup. So you should choose the team after looking at the form of the players there, playing against quality sides like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. To create a furore around this topic at this time is not correct.”

Earlier, former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev had said that Virat Kohli should not be given extra privilege and should be excluded from the team if he doesn’t score runs. However, Rohit Sharma countered him stating that they don’t know what is going on within the team and hence the outside talks do not impact the team.

Gavaskar, when asked about the furore said, “There is a requirement for multiple points of view. And that is why we have coaches from out of India, [who can give different inputs]. Hence, outside perspective becomes important.

“But the environment and spirit within the team is not known by many people outside the change room. And those talks should not come out either. So I understand the comments coming from both sides, but both the sides are ultimately talking for the benefit of Indian cricket.”

There have been reports doing the round of internet that Kohli had asked for rest during the five-match T20I series against West Indies towards the end of July 2022. But the former master was not convinced with players asking for rest during international tournaments.

“You are playing for India and want to rest. You don’t rest while playing the IPL. You have to play for India. T20s are anyways for 20 overs. It doesn’t impact your body either as much as the Test format does. The A grade players are paid a very good retainer amount, and apart from that very high match fees as well. So the BCCI should not allow such rest. Also, you will score runs or take wickets only when you go out on the field. I am not convinced with the rest players are availing,” Gavaskar expressed his unhappiness.

The Indian side will next feature in the ODI series against England starting on 12 July. Gavaskar believes that the series might help Kohli as his game is suited to the ODI format.

“I feel the 50-overs games are coming at the right time as his natural game suits the format. He can get a bit of time to settle himself before starting to hit. So it can be a good format for Kohli,” Gavaskar said.

