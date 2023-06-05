India wicket-keeper KS Bharat has got tips from MS Dhoni which he would look to implement during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia. The match will be played at The Oval in London on 7-11 June.

“Recently during the IPL I had a word with Mahendra (Dhoni),” Bharat told the ICC. “He (talked about) his experiences keeping in England as well as what would work the best for any wicket-keeper.

“It was a very good conversation and there were a lot of insights from that.”

Bharat is competing with Ishan Kishan for the wicket-keeper’s slot in Team India’s lineup for the WTC 2023 final.

Kishan is still to play Test cricket but scored 454 runs in 16 IPL 2023 matches recently.

Bharat has so far played in 4 Tests, all during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year at home against Australia. He is the favourite ahead of Kishan because of his glovework quality but only has 101 runs to his name in 6 innings.

Ricky Ponting has asked for Kishan to play for India.

Bharat also spoke about what makes Dhoni one of the best wicket-keepers. The 41-year-old recently led Chennai Super Kings to the IPL 2023 title and continues to be one of the bests in the glovework department.

“It’s the awareness – the best example is MS Dhoni, the awareness he has in keeping is outstanding,” Bharat said.

“You need intent and passion to be a keeper, because keeping is a thankless job. You keep 90 overs in a Test day and you have to be concentrating ball by ball, so you have to accept the challenges and embrace it and be really passionate about contributing to the team.”

