We are just two days away from the blockbuster World Test Champions (WTC) 2023 final clash between India and Australia. The mega clash will take place at the Oval in London with some of the best players of world cricket competing for the ICC Test mace.

WTC Final: All you need to know

On the pitch will be Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins among others.

A collection of such superstars in a single game guarantees some mouthwatering clash such as India captain and opener Rohit Sharma facing off left-hander Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith clashing against the wily R Ashwin.

WTC Final: Team India’s concerns going into ‘Ultimate Test’ against Australia at The Oval

We take a look at the biggest player battles for WTC Final which can decide the eventual winner:

Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc:

Rohit has a weakness against left-arm pacers, however, this has been a bigger concern for him in white-ball cricket. In 12 innings, Starc has never dismissed Rohit and the Indian has scored 95 runs against the pacer at a strike rate of 63.

Spinner Nathan Lyon has dismissed Rohit 8 times in 17 innings and the India skipper has an average of 26 against off-spinner.

Talking about India’s top-order and Starc, second opener Gill has scored 130 runs against the pacer in 9 innings without being dismissed even once.

No 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara has an average of 119 against Strac with 238 runs in 23 innings. Starc has dismissed Pujarat twice so far.

Virat Kohli vs Australia’s top bowlers:

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the WTC Final 2023 but Australia still has Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon to make life difficult for India batters.

Kohli being the star player would once again be the centre of attraction and key to India’s chances in the summit clash.

Kohli dominates the battle against Starc with 219 runs in 19 innings at an average of 73 and only 3 dismissals.

The former India skipper also likes playing against Lyon, with 511 runs at 73 in 9 innings. He has also got out to Lyon on 7 occasions but has superior stats in other departments.

He however hasn’t had a good time against Cummins, scoring just 82 runs in 10 innings at 16.40. The Australia skipper has dismissed Kohli 5 times so far.

Steve Smith vs R Ashwin:

Smith since 2020 has an average of 17.2 agast Ashwin, getting out to the Indian off-spinner five times. This is in stark contrast to what happened before 2020 when Smith averaged 116 against Ashwin and had only got out thrice. The equation in this contest has tilted in favour of Ashwin in the last few years and even though The Oval is not known for being friendly to spinners, Ashwin will hope to once again get the better of Smith in the WTC final.

David Warner vs India pacers:

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead India’s pace bowling in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Warner is famous for being Stuart Broad’s bunny in England, but can India pacers also get him out cheaply?

Shami has dismissed Warner twice in 7 innings with the opener scoring 81 runs at 40.50. Siraj has a better record, having dismissed Warner 2 times in 6 innings. Warner averages 18 against Siraj.

Bonus stat: Umesh Yadav has removed Warner 6 times in 14 innings.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are relaxed and ready for the #WTC23 Final! pic.twitter.com/8kgUpLwVDM — ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2023

Marnus Labuschagne vs Ravindra jadeja:

Marnus Labuschagne has the potential to be a thorn in India’s flesh in the WTC Final but Rohit Sharma has an antidote in Ravindra Jadeja. The No 3 batter has only scored 97 runs against Jadeja at an average of 19.40, losing his wickets five times. Four of those dismissals came in the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy from just eight innings.

Jadeja had the advantage of bowling at home during the earlier series, which won’t be the case at The Oval. Labuschagne in such a situation and would like to capitalise as Austalia hope for a strong foundation from the batter.

