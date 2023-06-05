Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has India’s playing XI for the World Test Championship final ready, but he’s a little concerned about who gets in at the sixth spot.

Speaking on Star Sports, the former Indian cricketer said, “I will talk about the batting, and that will be Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as one-two. No. 3 is (Cheteshwar) Pujara, No. 4 is (Virat) Kohli, No. 5 is Ajinkya Rahane. No. 6 is where there is just a little bit of a concern.”

“I would imagine No. 6 would be either (Srikar) Bharat or Ishan Kishan. They are talking about Bharat because he has played all these matches so far. So will probably stick with Bharat at six,” Gavaskar observed.

Talking about the pace bowling attack, the former India skipper asserted that Shardul Thakur can complement the fast bowling duo of Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj in the final. “No. 7 will be (Ravindra) Jadeja. If it’s a bright day and a bright prediction, then I think you are looking at Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin at No. 7 and No. 8. No. 9, 10 and 11 will be Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and maybe Shardul Thakur,” Gavaskar added to name his playing XI.

India take on Australia in the WTC final at The Oval from 7-11 June.

Having lost the last WTC Final in 2021 to New Zealand, India would be looking at the opportunity as their chance at setting the record straight. And given that they defeated the Aussies in the Border Gavaskar Test series earlier this year, they may be considered favourites.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.