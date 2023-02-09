Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni loves to share photos and videos of his escapades in nature. On Wednesday, the 41-year-old appeared in a never-seen-before avatar in an Instagram reel where he can be seen driving a tractor in an effort to plough a field.

The video was recorded at the former Indian cricketer’s farmhouse which is situated on the outskirts of his hometown Ranchi, Jharkhand. As Dhoni is known for keeping himself aside from social media exposure, the long-awaited post on his Instagram undoubtedly created much buzz among his fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)



In the clip, Dhoni was seen trying his hands on some basics of modern-day farming. He steered a tractor and went on to plough a sizable portion of the field. Sharing his farming activities, the World Cup-winning skipper noted in the caption, “Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work.”

Since being uploaded, the Instagram reel has garnered a lot of traction across the internet world. So far, it has earned more than 13.4 million views while accumulating over 3 million likes on the platform.

Dhoni-led Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings reacted to the post and wrote, “Thala Dharisanam on Insta after so long.”

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joked in the comments section with, “No number plate.” One of his fans noted, “Farmers all around the world are legends.”

It has been two years since Dhoni last posted something on his Instagram account. In his previous post shared on 8 January 2021, the former India cricketer was filmed while plucking a ripe strawberry from a growing bunch at his Ranchi farmhouse before having a bite of the fruit. In his post-retirement life, Dhoni has been actively involved in organic farming and loves to grow a variety of fruits and vegetables. His caption read, “ If I keep going to the farm there won’t be any strawberries left for the market.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)



Dhoni will return to cricketing action for CSK in the upcoming edition of the IPL which is scheduled for April this year. He has been leading the Yellow Army since the inaugural 2008 season. He passed the captaincy baton briefly to Jadeja in the 2022 season but took on the responsibility again.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, Chennai lifted the IPL title four times with the latest one coming in 2021.

