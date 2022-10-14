Watch: Mitchell Starc warns Jos Buttler for run-out at non-striker’s end says, ‘I am not Deepti, but I might do it’

Mitchell Starc warned Jos Buttler for running him out at the non-striker’s end after Buttler was found loitering outside the crease, trying to take an early start during the third T20I between Australia and England in Canberra.

The incident happened on the fourth ball in the fifth over of the match when David Malan, on strike, edged a ball on to his thighs and the ball rolled back to Starc – bowling his second over.

Starc collected the ball and warned Buttler to stay in the crease while walking back to his starting point.

The two had a short conversation. While the entire conversation was not clearly audible, Starc was heard saying, “I am not Deepti, but I might do it.”

Watch the video here:



Deepti Sharma ran Charles Dean out at the non-striker’s end in the recently concluded third ODI between India and England women. The run-out, though legal under the ICC laws, sparked serious debate around the spirit of cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin had run-out Jos Buttler similarly during the 2019 IPL and Buttler had expressed his unhappiness over the manner of his dismissal back then. The England white-ball captain again said that no one would want to see it after Deepti ran out Dean.

England cricketing fraternity has time and again expressed that running out at the non-striker’s end is against the spirit of cricket.

However, the MCC issued a press release re-confirming that under the revised laws, run-out at the non-striker’s end was added to the definition of run-out and that the non-striker should remain inside the crease until the ball is bowled.

The third T20I between the sides could not be completed as rain gods hampered the play. England, having won the first two games, won the series 2-0.

