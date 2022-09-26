India cricketer Deepti Sharma has confirmed that a warning was given to Charlie Dean and also umpires were informed about the same before the England batter was run out at the non-strikers’ end for backing up too far in the third ODI between India and England at Lord’s.

Charlie Dean, who had scored an impressive 40, in a tense chase was the last wicket to fall as India won the match — Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game from international cricket — by 16 runs.

“It was a part of our plan because she was regularly (backing up). We had already warned her and we just followed the rules,” Deepti told journalists upon her return to India.

“Every team wants to win and we wanted to give her (Jhulan Goswami) a good farewell by winning. Whatever we could do as a team we did. We informed the umpires but she (Dean) still did it so we can’t do anything,” she added.

While Deepti running out of Dean is well within the rules, the incident led to an outrage on Twitter with mainly England cricket fraternity registering their displeasure.

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket… https://t.co/VLGeddDlrz — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

After the controversy, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of cricket laws, made a statement on Monday clarifying that there was nothing wrong with the dismissal.

“MCC this year announced amendments to the laws of cricket to move being run out at the non-striker’s end, from law 41 unfair play, to law 38 run out,” the statement started. “This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball.”

“The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game.

“Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe. Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early,” the MCC stated.

“MCC’s message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler’s hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen.”

“Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more,” the MCC added.

