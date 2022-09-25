The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) rolled out an official statement after controversies were sparked owing to Deepti Sharma’s run-out of Charlotte Dean at the non-striker’s end in the third ODI between India and England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The MCC announced several amendments to the laws of cricket this year and one of them was to move the run-out at the non-striker’s end from Law 41 of Unfair Play to Law 38 of Run Out.

The MCC said that while the match on Saturday ended in an unusual way, it was very well within the laws of the game and shall not be considered otherwise.

The statement read:

“This change will formally come into effect from 1 October 2022. This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball.

The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game.

Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe.”

The MCC also said that while respectful debates are healthy and should continue, Saturday’s match was properly officiated and should not be considered anything more. The MCC suggested that the non-strikers should not leave their ground until the bowler releases the ball.

“Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early.

MCC’s message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler’s hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen.

Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more.”

The cricketing fraternity was divided after Deepti ran out England’s Dean and while a part was fine with the run-out, the other half did not like the manner of dismissal and suggested it was against the spirit of cricket.

However, the MCC’s statement shall clear the doubts about it being unfair or against the spirit of the game.

