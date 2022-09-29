England limited-over captain Jos Buttler is still not a fan of the non-striker-end run-out, formerly known as ‘Mankading’ as he feels nobody wants to see it because there are certain grey areas that are needed to be addressed.

The mode of dismissal has been hotly debated this week after Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma ran out English batter Charlotte Dean at a crucial juncture of the match to leave the cricket world into a split. In the past, such dismissal was looked down upon as against the spirit of the game but upon deliberation from various quarters, the ICC settled the feud once and for all by justifying the incident as run out in its rulebook.

This, however, has done a little to please a majority of English fans and cricketers and Buttler, who himself was ran out the similar way by R Ashwin in IPL 2019, feels no different about it as he suggest he will call the batsman back.

“No, I am calling the batsman back,” said the England white-ball captain. “No one wants to see it in the game because they always create such a talking point when it should be about the battle between bat and ball and watching great games of cricket. They always seem to happen at unsavoury times.”

Buttler added that the law is there to ensure that nobody gains an unfair advantage but wants it to be more precise with its wording for the bowlers as well on the matter while pointing toward the accusation that Deepti’s pre-planned intention to catch Dean off the crease without warning her.

“I understand you have to have the rule there so people can’t just gain an unfair advantage, but they should re-word it because the way the law is written gives a lot of grey areas with the ‘expected to bowl’ part, so maybe if they just tightened that up,” he suggested.

Upon reaching India, Deepti had clarified that she warned Dean enough times about stepping out of the crease in advance. Deepti’s claim, however, was called untrue by English cricketer Heather Knight, who wasn’t part of the squad.

Video reviews post-match, however, have confirmed that Dean stepped out of the popping crease before the bowler bowled his delivery at least 72 times during the game.

