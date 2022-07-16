Virat Kohli takes fans to frenzy with a cryptic social media post, Kevin Pietersen reacts

Indian star batter Virat Kohli took to social media and posted an inspirational picture amidst the furore around his poor form with the bat.

Kohli has been facing tumultuous times with a string of low scores in limited overs as well as Test cricket. He has not registered a single 50+ score in the current tour of England.

Such batting form of Kohli has led to experts commenting that he should be dropped from the side and the selection committee shall give the opportunity to other players.

Kohli posted a picture of him sitting near the wall with wings drawn over it, with an inspirational quote, “What if I fall, Oh but my darling, what if you fly.”



Kohli captioned the post, “perspective” which seemed like he is taking an indirect dig at his critics.

Amidst the criticism, several batters such as Jos Buttler, Usman Khawaja, and Babar Azam have backed him. Indian captain Rohit Sharma as well defended Kohli at the post-match press conference.

Former England swashbuckling batter Kevin Pietersen commented on Kohli’s post saying that he has already achieved a lot. “You go big guy! People can only dream about what you’ve done in cricket. And they are some of the best players that have played the game.”

Several other stars including Ranveer Singh and Suniel Shetty as well commented praising the right-hander.

Anushka Sharma commented with multiple heart and flower images.

Kohli will next be seen in action in the third ODI against England on Sunday. He has been rested for the tour of West Indies.

