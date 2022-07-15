‘Refreshing for the rest of us that he is human’: Jos Buttler defends Virat Kohli

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler sides with Indian star batter Virat Kohli amidst the discussion around the latter’s form with the bat. Kohli’s recent form with the bat has taken a jibe from the fans as well as several experts and the hara-kiri is increasing with every innings of Kohli.

During the second ODI as well, Kohli looked to have a positive start with a few boundaries early in his innings. But he soon edged one delivery from David Willey and was caught by Buttler behind the stumps.

Buttler, attending the post-match media conference was asked about Kohli’s form. He was all praise for the Indian batter as he said that there are some bad days in every cricket’s life. Buttler mocked that it is confirmed that Kohli is human too.

Today looks like Kohli's day. #IndvEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 14, 2022

“I suppose in a little way it's quite refreshing for the rest of us that he (Kohli) is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best player in ODI cricket in the world.

“So, he's been a fantastic player for so many years, and all batters, it just proves, go through runs of form where they don't perform as well as they can do sometimes."

Buttler also expressed his surprise at the criticism Kohli has been facing from the Indian media and several experts. “Yeah, incredibly surprised, as I said, his record speaks for himself. The matches he's won for India and yeah, why would you question that."

Buttler also said that any team would not want Kohli to come back to form while playing against them. “But certainly, as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you're hoping that it doesn't come against us.”

Kohli’s last international ton came in 2019, post which he has scored several half centuries, but has not been able to convert them into three-digit scores. His Test average also dipped below 50 after a poor outing at the Edgbaston in the fifth Test match against England.

Kohli has also been rested for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies in July - August 2022.

