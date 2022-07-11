‘Averages 50 at almost 140’: Usman Khawaja takes sarcastic dig at Kapil Dev’s remark on Virat Kohli

Australia opening batter Usman Khawaja on Sunday took a sarcastic jibe at World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev’s comments on Virat Kohli, where Dev had questioned Kohli still being in the Team India T20I setup despite a string of low scores.

In a recent interaction with ABP News, Kapil said that if Ravichandran Ashwin could be dropped from Tests, why couldn’t Kohli be given the same treatment in T20Is.

“Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then (once upon a time) world No 1 batter can also be dropped,” Kapil had said.

Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma came into the quick defence of the former India skipper, and so did current skipper Rohit Sharma, who spoke during the press conference after the third England-India T20I.

And now, Australia’s Usman Khawaja seemed to take a dig on 63-year-old Kapil. Reacting to ICC’s Instagram post which included a quote from Kapil, Khawaja commented: “Averages 50 at almost 140. Good call, Australia agrees.”

Kohli, who hasn’t scored an international century since 2019, had a below-par outing with the bat in IPL 2022, managing just 341 runs in 16 matches. All Kohli could manage was 12 runs across the two T20Is he played against England. As far as his statistics over the last 12 months in T20Is are concerned, Kohli has scored just 149 runs from nine games at an average of 24.83.

Kohli will now be looking to get his form back when the three-match ODI series against England gets underway at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday.

