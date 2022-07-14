India T20I squad vs West Indies: No Kohli, Bumrah, Chahal; Ashwin returns for five-match series

New Delhi: India have named their T20I squad for upcoming tour of West Indies. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal are all absent from the 18-member squad while R Ashwin makes a return. KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have been included for the five-match T20I series later this month but it is subject to fitness clearance.

Kohli had picked up a groin injury during the third T20I against England and missed the first ODI at The Oval as a result. His inclusion in the remaining two 50-over matches looks unlikely now.

The team will be led by Rohit Sharma with the series starting on 29 July and will be played across Trinidad, St Kitts and the final two T20Is in Lauderhill, Florida, USA.

Ashwin hasn't featured for India in the T20I format since the home series against New Zealand last November. Kuldeep, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja also make up the spin department.

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, who have been rested from the ODI leg of the campaign, will likely feature in the T20Is.

India squad for T20I series against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

* The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

