Virat Kohli scores poised 71st century, answers many questions, raises more about batting order

Virat Kohli scripted what will be the only story worth remembering in the sordid drama that has been India’s Asia Cup 2022 journey. The former India skipper finally found his 71st international century, a feat that also made him the top scorer for India in T20 Internationals.

As much as the century was a treat in sheer class and confidence, much akin to the Kohli we had come to see, it was also an inning that will surely once more throw up questions about where in the Indian batting order should Kohli be. The noise to promote him as an opener will now just get louder.

Kohli did come in as opener in this last Super 4 match of the tournament for both sides, since skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal were rested to bring in Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, and Deepak Chahar. As Kohli and stand-in skipper KL Rahul were sent in to bat, several things came up as a stark difference from what has been India’s approach till now.

For once, neither batter was in any mad rush to go after the bowling. In contrast, they were sedate. But neither missed an opportunity to score. Quite a stark contrast from the manner in which India had been going after the bowling in the Asia Cup till now.

The milestone we’d all been waiting for and here it is! 71st International Century for @imVkohli 🔥💥#AsiaCup2022 #INDvAFGpic.twitter.com/hnjA953zg9 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2022

Kohli was in his zone from the beginning. One dropped catch at the long-on fence aside, he was spotless. What made things more noticeable was how completely at ease Kohli looked.

There were no shouts of dismay at missing an easy chance to score, nor were there any frowns or muttered curses.

But none of that took away from the sheer class of a Virat Kohli in full flow. He was finding the gaps with his rapier-like blade and almost all of his six sixes were clean and assured.

The running between the wickets was also top-notch as always. The Afghan bowlers didn’t really know where to deliver when Kohli, and also Rahul, were at the crease.

Two quick dismissals of Rahul (after 119 runs for the opening wicket) and Suryakumar Yadav – six runs later – did not change anything for Kohli, who also managed to radiate his confidence to Rishabh Pant, who has been anything but poised through the tournament.

Eventually, when the century came, Virat Kohli did not jump in the air, he did not punch it, nor were there any loud exultations. He simply took off his helmet, and smiled.

It was a smile of sheer joy, relief, and contentment. Here was a man who was happy with who he had become, how he had faced his demons and had come to realise what and who were more important in his life. It was a celebration of the sheer joy for a man who had met his difficulties and overcome them. He was a man who had attained moksha.

The runs, despite the near-serene mindset, came at a blazing pace. 122 not out off just 61 deliveries, a strike rate of 200 with six 6s and 12 boundaries.

That was Kohli the man. Kohli the cricketer, on the other hand, will now send the Indian think-tank scurrying. The thought process of the Indian team does not see Kohli as an opener, irrespective of how he bats. But the current duo of Sharma and Rahul have not really been too convincing. Both have this tendency to go for the runs, but without sticking around too long.

Up the order, Kohli gets that much more time to play. Even at one-drop, he has more often than not been the backbone of the Indian batting.

But the problem that lies with India is that Sharma cannot be played anywhere but as an opener. He is the kind of batter who needs the space that the first six overs of the Powerplay provide and surely, he is not half the runner between the wickets that Kohli is. So, as things stand, Sharma can’t be budged from that position.

To be fair, it may now be too late to make any radical changes from what the Indian side will eventually look like, in terms of personnel or batting order. So, one can only hope that the other top batters too find their mojo.

But Thursday night belonged to Kohli. Even as India wrapped up a facile win over Afghanistan, any questions about him and his mindset have hopefully now been consigned to the dustbin where they belong. Here was a man who had just rediscovered himself, and may have surprises in store for all. Even for himself.

