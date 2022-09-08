Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul notch up 100-run opening partnership against Afghanistan

Indian openers Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a 119-run partnership against Afghanistan on Thursday after Rohit Sharma rested himself in their last and inconsequential Asia Cup match.

The duo started in an attacking fashion, reaching 50 in the power play itself, hitting seven 4s and a six.

Virat Kohli was more aggressive of the two as he scored at a better strike rate. However, Kohli also got a lifeline in the eight over as Ibrahim Zadran dropped him at the cow corner boundary.

Kohli scored 56* off 35 deliveries, whereas Rahul contributed 62 off 41 deliveries to the partnership.

Rahul was dismissed in the 13th over when he tried to hit the second six of the over but found Najibullah Zadran at long-on.

However, the most important thing for India was to find their top batters in form since they were coming back after a break.

Rahul was out due to injury and couldn’t find rhythm in the ODI series against Zimbabwe and Kohli had taken a month-long break from cricket after a poor phase against England and earlier.

