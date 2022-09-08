Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul notch up 100-run opening partnership against Afghanistan

Cricket

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul notch up 100-run opening partnership against Afghanistan

Virat Kohli was more aggressive of the two as he scored at a better strike rate. Kohli scored 56 off 35 deliveries, whereas Rahul contributed 62 off 41 deliveries.

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul notch up 100-run opening partnership against Afghanistan

India's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates scoring runs with batting partner KL Rahul against Afghanistan. AP

Indian openers Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a 119-run partnership against Afghanistan on Thursday after Rohit Sharma rested himself in their last and inconsequential Asia Cup match.

The duo started in an attacking fashion, reaching 50 in the power play itself, hitting seven 4s and a six.

Virat Kohli was more aggressive of the two as he scored at a better strike rate. However, Kohli also got a lifeline in the eight over as Ibrahim Zadran dropped him at the cow corner boundary.

Kohli scored 56* off 35 deliveries, whereas Rahul contributed 62 off 41 deliveries to the partnership.

Rahul was dismissed in the 13th over when he tried to hit the second six of the over but found Najibullah Zadran at long-on.

However, the most important thing for India was to find their top batters in form since they were coming back after a break.

Rahul was out due to injury and couldn’t find rhythm in the ODI series against Zimbabwe and Kohli had taken a month-long break from cricket after a poor phase against England and earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 08, 2022 21:00:55 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Asia Cup 2022: Unstable India aim to end tournament on a high with win against confident Afghanistan
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: Unstable India aim to end tournament on a high with win against confident Afghanistan

India would like to put their house in order during their last game of the continental tournament.

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: ‘We don't need to overreact with things’: Rahul Dravid after India’s elimination
First Cricket News

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: ‘We don't need to overreact with things’: Rahul Dravid after India’s elimination

Rahul Dravid said that the games India lost against Pakistan and Sri Lanka were on a pitch that was not easy to defend on.

‘This hundred is for Anushka and for our little daughter Vamika’: Virat Kohli dedicates 71st century to his family
First Cricket News

‘This hundred is for Anushka and for our little daughter Vamika’: Virat Kohli dedicates 71st century to his family

Virat Kohli said that besides Anushka Sharma, the team has been a lot helpful, especially when a lot of stuff was going on outside.