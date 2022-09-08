‘This hundred is for Anushka and for our little daughter Vamika’: Virat Kohli dedicates 71st century to his family

Virat Kohli played an outstanding innings to bring up his 71st international century and first in T20Is in the Asia Cup encounter against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Kohli played at a strike rate of 200 to reach the milestone and dedicated the century to his family – his wife Anushka Sharma and his daughter Vamika. The batter kissed his ring while celebrating his hundred.

During the innings break, he said that he did not expect a century in this format.

“Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month. So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually, I was shocked. This is the last format I thought,” Kohli said to broadcaster Star Sports.

He said that it is because of the support he got from his immediate family during his low phase and that the team as well helped him a lot when a lot of stuff was going on outside.

“It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside.

And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been… when I came back I was not desperate,” Kohli added.

Kohli had taken a break after India’s tour of England in July 2022 and did not play cricket for more than a month. He also told in a recent interview that he did not touch his bat for more than a month.

“Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn’t allow it, but this break allowed me to enjoy the game again,” he signed off.

