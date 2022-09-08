‘Abhi hai cricket baaki’, says Virat Kohli after smashing his international 71st century in Asia Cup 2022; Watch

Virat Kohli was ecstatic after he brought up his 71st international century and said that he has a lot of cricket left in him after the completion of India’s innings against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Kohli scored a massive 122 off 61 deliveries, scoring at a strike rate of 200 and surpassing Rohit Sharma’s 117 to become the highest scorer for India in a T20I innings.

After the Indian innings, team members including Batting Coach Vikram Rathore, Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and others came out to the field to greet Kohli for his achievement.

The players congratulated him and hugged him as the master was back to his best, hitting a century after more than 1000 days.

While Bhuvi greeted him, he said “abhi hai cricket baaki.”

Watch the video here:

Kohli saying “Abhi hai cricket baaki” to Bhuvi ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/S4QZLDfLRF — Rohan (@RoroBoro98) September 8, 2022

Kohli dedicated his century to his family – wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika and also kissed his ring while celebrating the century.

India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs as they were restricted to 111/8 while chasing after India put up a mammoth 212 on the scoreboard.

