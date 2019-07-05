First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in IRE | 2nd ODI Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 5 runs
ICC CWC | Match 42 Jul 04, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'Virat Kohli is intelligent captain, will break all records in books', says best-selling English author Jeffrey Archer

For him, current Indian skipper Kohli is level-headed and intelligent and Kumble's dignified stance during the 'Monkeygate scandal' is a lesson for one and all.

Press Trust of India, Jul 05, 2019 19:24:20 IST

Leeds: From young Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's steely determination after his terrible car accident to Anil Kumble's dignity and Virat Kohli's level headed approach, Jeffrey Archer's pristine love for Indian cricket remains intact.

The best selling English author is keenly following the World Cup.

For him, current Indian skipper Kohli is level-headed and intelligent and Kumble's dignified stance during the 'Monkeygate scandal' is a lesson for one and all.

Virat Kohli: Twitter @BCCI

'I found Virat Kohli very level headed', says acclaimed author Jeffery Archer. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

Archer, the creator of the famous 'Kane and Abel' series, had also written a short story 'Century', whose main protagonist many believed, was based on Tiger Pataudi.

"I have been very privileged to have known Nawab of Pataudi, when we were both studying at the Oxford and we remained friends through that time. Quite recently, I had done a big charity auction for his wife (Sharmila Tagore) and daughter and I admire them both," Archer told PTI during an exclusive interview.

During their days at Oxford, Archer would often bump into Pataudi at university's sports club Vincent's.

"I was an athlete and I captained Oxford and ran for Great Britain. We met at Vincent's. He was very aware of my love for cricket. I have been a passionate follower of cricket all my life," said the former British MP.

Tiger Pataudi's grit after his car accident fascinates Archer to this day and he fondly remembers the man whom he calls "last among old fashioned amateurs."

"When Tiger had that accident, I had assumed that he would never play cricket again. I underestimated his amazing character and determination.

"He was the last among old fashioned amateurs, who wouldn't just give up and go away. He just got on with it. The fact that he was able to play the game at the world level was staggering and made him a great hero at Oxford, someone whom we all looked up to," he recollected.

He has over the years interacted with the top Indian cricketers from Tendulkar to Kohli.

"I have more recently met Virat Kohli and found him a very level headed intelligent captain, who I think is going to break all the records in the book," he felt.

But while the Tiger' remains a sentimental favourite, Archer admires Kumble because of the way he conducted himself after Harbhajan Singh faced sanctions for his alleged racist abuse of Andrew Symonds.

"Well, Kumble is one of the best captains, we have ever seen. I thought his behaviour in Australia when (Ricky) Ponting was the Australian captain, was an example to all of us. He behaved with such dignity that he became an example."

One of his favourite Test matches is the epic clash between India and Australia in Kolkata, back in 2001.

"VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid remained at the crease one whole day and it remains one of the greatest Test matches ever played," Archer remembered.

"Both Dravid and Laxman are serious readers and I found them to be very intelligent people."

So do all cricketers read your books?

"Cricketers? Yes but their wives even more so. I mean Tendulkar's wife, Kumble's wife have been passionate supporters (of my work)."

He was in India recently for the Jaipur Literature Festival and was extremely touched" to find around 7,500 people coming to hear him speak.

He has started a new series on William Warwick, the eponymous hero of Hary Clifton, the writer in his earlier series Clifton Chronicles.

"I am doing a seven book series on William Warwick, His journey from a constable to commissioner of Metropolitan Police, That if I managed to live long enough," the 79-year-old signed off.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 19:24:20 IST

Tags : Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jeffery Archer, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all