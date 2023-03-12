Virat Kohli finally broke his Test century drought on Sunday as he brought up his 28th hundred in the format in the fourth India vs Australia match at Ahmedabad. Kohli’s last Test century had come on 22 November 2019 against Bangladesh when he had scored 139.

Precisely, it took Kohli three years, three months and 19 days since 22 November 2019 to score his next Test hundred.

The star India batter took 241 balls to reach his 28th Test hundred which is also his 75th international ton. He began Day 4 on 59 off 128 balls and took his time to add the remaining 41 runs. Kohli got to the three-figure mark with a single off Nathan Lyon in the 139th over of India’s first innings.

Naturally, the cricketer was relieved to finally get the monkey off his back and celebrated his century by kissing his wedding ring as his partner at the crease, Axar Patel, gave him a warm embrace.

After a brief celebration, Kohli was back to his work as India reached 472/5 by the Tea break and trail Australia by 8 runs. Kohli was unbeaten on 135 off 291 balls. Axar was unbeaten on 38 off 75.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja was the first wicket to fall in the day for India as he got out on 28 off 84, getting out to Todd Murphy. KS Bharat made 44 off 88 before getting out to Lyon.

Shreyas Iyer has still not come out to bat as he was sent for scans after complaining of pain in lower back on Sunday.

