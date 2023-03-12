Virat Kohli brought an end to his prolonged Test century drought on Sunday as he scored his 28th century in the format in the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Kohli had not scored a century for over three years in Test cricket and his last ton had come on 22 November 2019 against Bangladesh in a day-night Test at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli certainly enjoyed bringing up his 28th Test ton which was clear by his celebration as the batter kissed his wedding ring to celebrate the landmark. Now that the excruciating delay is over, we take a look at some of the mind-boggling numbers behind Kohli’s wait for his 28th Test century.

— Kohli took 41 innings to get to his 28th Test ton after reaching the 27-hundred landmark. This is the longest wait for a Test century for Kohli. His previous longest wait was 11 innings between his 11th and 12th Test tons.

— Kohli’s Test ton drought and wait for the 28th century lasted for 1205 days.

— Kohli took 241 balls to complete his 28th Test ton. This is his second slowest Test century after the 2012 ton against England in Nagpur when he took 289 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

— This was Kohli’s eighth Test ton against Australia. He has equalled Sunil Gavaskar in the tally for most centuries for an Indian batter against Australia. Only Sachin Tendulkar (11) is ahead of them.

— With a century at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kohli has now scored hundreds at 46 different venues. Sachin Tendulkar is the only player ahead of him, having scored centuries at 53 different venues.

— Kohli also has 75 international hundreds now. He took just 552 innings to reach there, the fastest among all, surpassing Tendulkar’s record of 566 innings.

— Kohli’s Test batting average dipped by 6.85 during his wait for the 28th ton.

— While Kohli took over three years to score his latest Test century, Joe Root added 13 in the same period. Root only had 16 tons by November 2019 and now he has 29 centuries to his name.

