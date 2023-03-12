Shreyas Iyer was taken for scans on Sunday after he complained of back pain on the fourth day of India vs Australia Test being played at Ahmedabad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India medical team said that Iyer had complained of lower back pain after the third day’s play in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play (against Australia). He has gone for scans and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him,” BCCI said in a medical update.

Iyer had also missed the first Test of the series in Nagpur due to lower back issues.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat came out to bat after Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal on Sunday instead of Iyer.

