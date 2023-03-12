India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was taken for scans during the Ahmedabad Test after complaining of lower back pain.
Shreyas Iyer was taken for scans on Sunday after he complained of back pain on the fourth day of India vs Australia Test being played at Ahmedabad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India medical team said that Iyer had complained of lower back pain after the third day’s play in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
“Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day’s play (against Australia). He has gone for scans and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him,” BCCI said in a medical update.
Iyer had also missed the first Test of the series in Nagpur due to lower back issues.
Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat came out to bat after Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal on Sunday instead of Iyer.
The pitch for the Indore Test was rated 'poor' by ICC match referee Chris Broad.
Australia won the Indore Test by 9 wickets to qualify for the World Test Championship final.
With three tracks to choose from, India chose the one that was dry and dried up even further as play got underway in Indore for the third Test.