Day 3 recap: Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 as India reached 289/3 at stumps on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, bringing the deficit down to 191 with seven wickets in hand.

Kohli was back among the runs, bringing up his first half-century of the series with some flamboyant strokeplay, and will now be setting his sights on ending a long wait to bring up his 28th Test century. The hosts, meanwhile, will be aiming to eclipse the Aussie first innings total of 480 with an accelerated scoring rate and gain a sizeable lead to give themselves a shot at a 3-1 series scoreline.

The third day, however, belonged to one Shubman Gill — who continued his rollicking form across formats this year by bringing up his second Test century. Gill, who collected 12 fours and a maximum during his 235-ball stay, brought up the milestone with a boundary off Todd Murphy that was followed by his trademark bow celebration.

The young opener shared two vital partnerships — of 74 and 113 runs with skipper Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara respectively to lay the foundation for a sizeable first innings score.

Spinners Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann grabbed a wicket each while seamers Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green were relatively expensive, going wicketless with an economy in excess of four.

