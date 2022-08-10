Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Twitter divided as Trent Boult released from New Zealand Cricket central contract

Boult chances of featuring in international matches will significantly reduce as NZCT chief White said that the board will give preference to centrally or domestic contracted players.

File image of Trent Boult. AP

In a development that could well shape modern-day cricket and how players approach the game, New Zealand Cricket have released ace left-arm pacer Trent Boult from their central contract.

This will allow Boult to spend more time with his family and also be available to feature in the multiple domestic T20 leagues across the globe.

It should be mentioned here that this decision will not pull the plug in Boult’s international career, but New Zealand Cricket have made it absolutely clear that they will be giving preferences to cricketers who are contracted, either to New Zealand Cricket (NZCT) or to different domestic boards.

Trent Boult has been a mainstay of New Zealand cricket for well over a decade now. He has featured in 78 Test matches and more than 130 white-ball games. However, he believes that his desire to spend as much time as possible with his family was the main driving factor behind this decision. He also thanked New Zealand Cricket for their support.

"Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket,” Boult said.

Twitter, however, was divided after this decision and made their voices heard:

 


Boult is the number 1 ranked ODI bowler currently. He has taken 169 wickets in 93 matches in the format. The bowler reiterated that he still wants to play for his country and don the national colours. However, the fact that he is no longer centrally contracted could well diminish his chances of being a constant presence in the side.

"I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level.

However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection." Boult said.

Updated Date: August 10, 2022 13:53:10 IST

