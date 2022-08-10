In a development that could well shape modern-day cricket and how players approach the game, New Zealand Cricket have released ace left-arm pacer Trent Boult from their central contract.

This will allow Boult to spend more time with his family and also be available to feature in the multiple domestic T20 leagues across the globe.

It should be mentioned here that this decision will not pull the plug in Boult’s international career, but New Zealand Cricket have made it absolutely clear that they will be giving preferences to cricketers who are contracted, either to New Zealand Cricket (NZCT) or to different domestic boards.

Trent Boult has been a mainstay of New Zealand cricket for well over a decade now. He has featured in 78 Test matches and more than 130 white-ball games. However, he believes that his desire to spend as much time as possible with his family was the main driving factor behind this decision. He also thanked New Zealand Cricket for their support.

"Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket,” Boult said.

Twitter, however, was divided after this decision and made their voices heard:

Trent Boult pulling out of his New Zealand central contract is huge news: every chance he has played his last Test and that their loss will be Rajasthan, Paarl and Barbados Royals’ gain He only turned 33 last month and is arguably one of very few world-class three-format quicks — Matt Roller (@mroller98) August 9, 2022

The decisions that Quinton de Kock, and specifically Trent Boult, have made, point to a future of shorter international careers and more players happy to be part of the gig economy. With young families, it isn't easy to play both, international cricket and T20 leagues. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 10, 2022

Internationals are losing the grip on their audience. Cricket is going the football way. ICC should rethink about the current model.#TrentBoult pic.twitter.com/S5eK51rDtQ — Hasan Siddiqui (@NotRobinnn) August 10, 2022

Trent Boult has been a fantastic servant to @BLACKCAPS cricket! He’s been brilliant and a legend in his own right! His decision to be released from a central contract will have massive ramifications for NZ #cricket #BlackCaps #NZ #TrentBoult — Jhangir Ahmed (@jhangir_ahmed) August 10, 2022

Basically Trent Boult is preferring to play in UAE League rather than Test matches in January against Pakistan. Also a sign of what is going to happen in future with more Int stars playing in Leagues which is slowing taking most of the time in Calendar. 3 tou IPL le Jata hai. — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) August 10, 2022

Brave of Trent Boult to take this decision. He is 33, so after playing all his life under a contract, he has every right to go freelance, and make the best of his remaining years. Kudos to New Zealand Cricket @BLACKCAPS to not throw a hissy fit about it. — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) August 10, 2022



Boult is the number 1 ranked ODI bowler currently. He has taken 169 wickets in 93 matches in the format. The bowler reiterated that he still wants to play for his country and don the national colours. However, the fact that he is no longer centrally contracted could well diminish his chances of being a constant presence in the side.

"I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level.

However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection." Boult said.

