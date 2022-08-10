'This is about my wife, three young boys': Trent Boult turns back on New Zealand central contract

Pacer Trent Boult has been released from his New Zealand Cricket central contract after the cricketer requested to spend more time with his family and make himself available for the domestic T20 Leagues.

"New Zealand Cricket has agreed to release Trent Boult from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic leagues.," NZC's statement read.

Boult's decision to give up the central contract could pose more challenges for the board in the future given the growth of domestic T20 leagues across the world. Despite being released from the contract, Boult will still be eligible to play for New Zealand, however, the board is expected to give priority to contracted players.

NZC in its statement said that the decision was made after several conversations during which Boult "made it clear" to chief executive David White "that his appetite for touring had diminished, and that he wished to spend more time with his family."

"This has been a really tough decision for me and I'd like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point," Boult said in the statement. "Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I'm so proud of everything I've been able to achieve with the Black Caps over the past 12 years.

"Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket."

Boult, who has taken 317 Test wickets, 169 ODI scalps, and 62 in T20I cricket, has been a major force behind New Zealand cricket's recent success.

Reflecting on Boult's decision, White said: “He’s been completely honest and up-front with us about his reasoning and, while we’re sad to be losing him as a fully-contracted player, he leaves with our best wishes and our sincere thanks.

“Trent’s made a massive contribution to the BLACKCAPS since his Test debut in late 2011 and is now considered one of the best multi-format cricketers in the world. We’re very proud of what he’s achieved. We’ve had several conversations and I know Trent understands that, in terms of selection, NZC will continue to make a priority of those players with either central or domestic contracts.”

The fast bowler said he understood the move would diminish his chances of playing for the BLACKCAPS.

“I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level. However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection." Boult said.

“Having said that, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase.”

