Pacer Tim Southee picked up a hat-trick on Sunday in the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval. Southee dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar on successive deliveries in the last over of India’s innings to become the only bowler after Lasith Malinga to take two hat-tricks in T20Is.

Southee’s first hat-trick had come against Pakistan in 2010 At Auckland.

Southee’s heroics left batter Surykumar Yadav stranded at the non-striker’s end in the final over as India posted 191/6 batting first at Mount Maunganui. India had looked destined for a 200+ score. Suryakumar, meanwhile, scored 111 off 51 balls.

Hat-trick description:

19.3: Southee dismissed Hardik. The India all-rounder got caught at long-off trying to hit a wide yorker for a six.

19.4: Southee dismissed Hooda. A first-ball duck for the India batter as he flicked the middle stump ball straight to the short fine leg fielder.

19.5: Southee dismissed Washington. Fuller delivery outside off was skied by Washington without timing and long-on took the catch.

