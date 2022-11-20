Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs New Zealand: Tim Southee picks second T20I hat-trick of his career; watch

Tim Southee is the second bowler in T20Is to take two hat-tricks in the format.

India vs New Zealand: Tim Southee picks second T20I hat-trick of his career; watch

Tim Southee took the hat-trick in the last over of India's innings. Image: Twitter/@ICC

Pacer Tim Southee picked up a hat-trick on Sunday in the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval. Southee dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar on successive deliveries in the last over of India’s innings to become the only bowler after Lasith Malinga to take two hat-tricks in T20Is.

Southee’s first hat-trick had come against Pakistan in 2010 At Auckland.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BLACKCAPS (@blackcapsnz)

Southee’s heroics left batter Surykumar Yadav stranded at the non-striker’s end in the final over as India posted 191/6 batting first at Mount Maunganui. India had looked destined for a 200+ score. Suryakumar, meanwhile, scored 111 off 51 balls.

IND vs BZ: Follow the 2nd ODI live

Hat-trick description:

19.3: Southee dismissed Hardik. The India all-rounder got caught at long-off trying to hit a wide yorker for a six.

19.4: Southee dismissed Hooda. A first-ball duck for the India batter as he flicked the middle stump ball straight to the short fine leg fielder.

19.5: Southee dismissed Washington. Fuller delivery outside off was skied by Washington without timing and long-on took the catch.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 20, 2022 14:47:37 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs New Zealand: Squads, full schedule, match timings, live streaming — all you need to know
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand: Squads, full schedule, match timings, live streaming — all you need to know

India tour of New Zealand: From squads, full schedule to live streaming, all you need to know.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS: Match called off due to rain
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS: Match called off due to rain

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, HIGHLIGHTS: The first encounter between India and New Zealand has been called off due to rain

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live streaming: How to watch IND vs NZ cricket match live?
First Cricket News

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live streaming: How to watch IND vs NZ cricket match live?

Here’s all you need to know as to when and where to watch the second India vs New Zealand T20I.