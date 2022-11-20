IND vs NZ LIVE score 2nd T20I updates: India lose Rishabh Pant (6) after steady start vs New Zealand

PREVIEW: The action now moves to Mount Maunganui where India and New Zealand will lock horns in the second T20I. The first clash of the three-match series was washed away due to rain in Wellington while the second game is also under dark clouds as there is a possibility of rain today as well.

India are touring New Zealand for three T20Is and as many ODIs. While the T20I side is being led by Hardik Pandya in absence of the senior players, Shikhar Dhawan will be the captain of the ODI team.

SQUADS:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

