IND vs NZ LIVE score 2nd T20I updates: India lose Rishabh Pant (6) after steady start vs New Zealand

India vs New Zealand
That's the first one for New Zealand. Ferguson bowls that touch back of the length as Pant goes for that wild swing, gets the top edge and Southee takes a good catch running behind. India are 36/1 after Pant departs for 6
|India
|New Zealand
|38/1 (5.4 ov) - R/R 6.71
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ishan Kishan
|Batting
|20
|18
|2
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Batting
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Adam Milne
|2
|0
|14
|0
|Lockie Ferguson
|1.4
|0
|10
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 36/1 (5.1)
|
2 (2) R/R: 4
Ishan Kishan 0(0)
Suryakumar Yadav 2(3)
|
Rishabh Pant (W) 6(13) S.R (46.15)
c Tim Southee b Lockie Ferguson
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second T20I between India and New Zealand. Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first. Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here!
India vs New Zealand
That's the first one for New Zealand. Ferguson bowls that touch back of the length as Pant goes for that wild swing, gets the top edge and Southee takes a good catch running behind. India are 36/1 after Pant departs for 6
India vs New Zealand LIVE
Low full toss, outside off from Milne and Ishan Kishan drives that through the covers for a four. GOOD SHOT!
India vs New Zealand
What a stroke from Ishan Kishan. Times that pick up shot to perfection. Ferguson bowls that touch fuller, outside the leg and Ishan just gets his bottom hand into play to dispatch that out of the park to the mid-wicket boundary
This is what the two teams are playing for.— BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2022
Who do you reckon will take this 🏆 home?#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8l4gPPcVof
This has been a good start from India. The two openers have showed some intent. New Zealand on the other side, need to keep a check on the wides they are bowling
India vs New Zealand
So, we are moments away from LIVE ACTION. The players are out in the middle. Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant will open the innings while Tim Southee will bowl the first over
A toss win for Kane and we’ll bowl first at a SOLD OUT @BayOvalOfficial! One change to the squad from the T20 World Cup semi-final as Adam Milne comes in for Trent Boult 🔄 Follow LIVE on @sparknzsport and @TodayFM_nz in NZ and @PrimeVideoIN in India #NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/7ldc2aLFek— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 20, 2022
IND vs NZ LIVE
Playing XI
India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya(c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
IND vs NZ LIVE
Playing XI
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
India vs New Zealand
Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in this second clash. "Little bit of both - It's been under covers for a large part, and also potentially some weather around (his decision to bowl)," Williamson said at the toss.
PREVIEW: The action now moves to Mount Maunganui where India and New Zealand will lock horns in the second T20I. The first clash of the three-match series was washed away due to rain in Wellington while the second game is also under dark clouds as there is a possibility of rain today as well.
India are touring New Zealand for three T20Is and as many ODIs. While the T20I side is being led by Hardik Pandya in absence of the senior players, Shikhar Dhawan will be the captain of the ODI team.
SQUADS:
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi
