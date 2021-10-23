T20 World Cup Top Moments: Chris Gayle blasts 11 sixes in 47-ball 100 for fastest ton in WT20 history

"Go out there and entertain me" were Sulieman Benn's words to Chris Gayle on 16 March, 2016. And someone needed to go hammer and tongs against England for it was a stiff 183 run target at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gayle's drinking partner was done with his job: three overs bowled, a wicket of Alex Hales and 23 runs conceded. A team effort with the bat spearheaded by Joe Root's 48 had put England in driving seat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 'neutrals' inside the stadium were hoping to see some fireworks with IPL stars to take bat. One of them was Chris Gayle.

The left-hander had a job to do. Even at 36 years old, he was crucial to the side's hopes of getting off to a good start in the tournament. It was believed to be his last T20 World Cup which added to the expectations.

With dew playing a factor, Gayle watched on patiently from the non-striker's end as Marlon Samuels provided a strong start. He faced just six balls from first 32, hitting two of them for 10 runs.

When Samuels departed and the opportunity arose, Gayle went from second gear to fifth in a flash. He started with consecutive sixes off Rashid Ali, one of them going 89 metres down the ground. And he was just getting going.

Coming into it, then freshly retired Brendon McCullum held the record for most sixes in T20Is but by the time Gayle was done, he had taken a sizeable lead over the New Zealander.

Gayle smashed eleven (11!) sixes, most in a T20 World Cup innings, to break his own record of 10 set nine years earlier. 86 of his 100 came from fours and sixes. The 47-ball 100 became the third-fastest in T20I history and quickest in a T20 World Cup. It was his second T20I century and 17th in the shortest format overall.

Chris Gayle’s 47-ball 100 against England in 2016 – the fastest ICC Men's #T20WorldCup ton – is the winner of the @postpeapp Greatest Moment match-up 3️⃣. pic.twitter.com/Dmm9kDEYEt — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2021

After the contest he told the BBC: “You want to stamp your authority on the big occasion when the world is watching so the Universe boss has got to deliver and he did. The Gayle force got the better of England today.”

The blitzkrieg took West Indies to a six wicket win with 11 balls to spare. The Gayle force had indeed set the stage alight!