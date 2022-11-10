One of those matches that is difficult to disseminate, simply because there is very little left to say after such a limp and inane showing. For a side that prides itself on its batting might but suffers such an inept, ineffective bowling line-up, it was always going to be about how much courage and innovation they showed with the bat.

Sadly, for the millions of fans who swear by the team, India had absolutely no clue about how to approach the T20 World Cup semi-final against England and the results are there for everyone to see. A sad, weak challenge that was swept off the Adelaide ground with one good swat.

So much has been said about our batting, and as always, it invariably is left to two or three batters to do all the work. The opening partnership has been a joke whenever it has mattered and KL Rahul’s extended lease of life at that slot is not only difficult to understand but now also a downright disgrace.

Rohit Sharma too is going through the motions and like almost all the matches in the World Cup, it was left to Virat Kohli – once too often – to not just shore up the inning but also score runs.

It is inconceivable that the opening duo who have failed more often than not are still there. Not one step has been taken to improvise, to try and seek solutions to this malaise. And invariably, the results have been poor.

There was a lot of chat on how Rishabh Pant should be in for Dinesh Karthik. So he was, in the last league game, and then in the semis. But when the English leg-spinners were bowling and Suryakumar Yadav got out, he wasn’t sent in. So, what exactly was the logic to play him? To be a pinch-hitter at the end? For a batter that had played exactly five balls in the entire tournament?

Either India planned poorly, or failed to courageously execute their plan.

Hardik Pandya was, apart from Kohli, the only bright spot for India. The man who is now the next candidate to lead India at least in white-ball cricket was out of sorts for most of the tournament while facing genuine fast bowling but with the absence of Mark Wood from the England line-up, he showed his teeth and it was his effort that eventually got India where they were.

But where they were eventually ended up being a non-starter. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh at medium-pace at the best of times had little or no answers as initially Jos Buttler had their measure, and attacked right from the start.

What a difference between is Powers Plays of India and the English! In fact, India’s Power Plays throughout the tournament have been modest at best and in the semi-final, it verged on the pathetic.

In sharp contrast, Buttler and then Alex Hales waded into the Indian bowling with such intent that all the plans went through the window straight away. The lack of improvisation and adaptability, always a bugbear for India, became a monster at Adelaide, one that devoured them whole.

The short square wickets were a threat from the beginning, both for the English and Indian bowlers, but the manner in which the Indians let the English openers score both on the short square side, as well as the long straight boundaries, was enough proof on how wayward they were for most of the day.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was carted initially and never got a chance to bowl again while Mohammad Shami for 13 runs an over, outdone only by Ravichandran Ashwin, who went for 13.5 per over in two overs. Pandya was attacked too and went over 11 runs per over.

In the sum total, eventually, the unassuming Axar Patel was the only one with figures to show, going for 30 in four overs, which was close to sensational under the circumstances.

So, what next? India now head for New Zealand, their World Cup ambitions once again relinquished to the trash can. As for the cricket board and those who run the show back home, it is time to take a serious look at where they want this side to go.

With so many tournaments coming almost back-to-back over the near future, India surely cannot go in with a half-baked bowling line-up and an overdone batting crew.

Every big tournament and any reverses there lead to some changes, voluntary or forced. It is time for the authorities to put their foot down and take some serious calls. And it won’t be one moment too soon.

