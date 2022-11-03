Dinesh Karthik was charging down to take a quick single on the last ball of the 17th over against Bangladesh on Wednesday, as Virat Kohli smashed a wide delivery on the off side. But the ball went straight to the extra cover fielder and Kohli was not convinced for a run. Karthik was almost halfway and dived back to make home at the non-striker’s end. Alas, of no use!

Shoriful Islam had dislodged the stumps – controversial to say if it was with the ball or with his hands – after a perfect throw from Shakib Al Hasan. Karthik stands up from his dive and looks at Kohli with disappointment filled with a tinge of anger. Kohli gestures, ‘where was a run available there’. Karthik gestures at his eyes trying to say, ‘aren’t you looking?’ Meanwhile, the third umpire adjudged Karthik out. A proper death over opportunity was wasted. Karthik was out for seven of five balls.

Rewind the clocks nine days back. The two batters were together at the crease, roles exchanged, the situation unexplainable. DK had walked in to take the strike with 16 needed off five balls. The scene was set up to show his finishing prowess, but he runs a single and gives Kohli the strike. Three balls and an entire episode of daily soap drama later, Karthik was back on the crease with two runs needed from two balls.

Mohammad Nawaz bowls on his legs. Karthik tries to sweep but misses. The ball goes to the wicketkeeper. What was more difficult to explain than the match situation, was Karthik coming out of the crease. Probably he didn’t know where the ball was. Probably, he stumbled. Nevertheless, he was stumped. The finisher had one run of two deliveries in a tailor-made situation.

While Karthik did not bat against the Netherlands, he had an opportunity to score big against South Africa as well. Karthik came in to bat in the ninth over as India had lost half their side for 49 runs. He stayed long at the crease – 15 balls and 33 minutes – but couldn’t come close to his best as he scored only six runs without any boundaries. However, there was a positive side to it for optimists, as he steadied the Indian innings with a 52-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav.

Roll the clock further back in time. Dinesh Karthik was in the commentary mix at a similar time around last year when India were eliminated in the super 12 stages of the 2021 World Cup.

Consecutive defeats against arch-rivals Pakistan, and ICC event-nemesis New Zealand made sure India had to depend on Afghanistan beating the Kiwis to stay alive in the tournament.

Dinesh Karthik, meanwhile, was performing his commentary duties and also freelancing with Cricbuzz as an expert.

A few months later, Royal Challengers Bangalore picked Karthik for the 2022 season of IPL at the mega auction.

The acquisition was surprising. Albeit, Karthik’s display of his batting prowess in the death overs for RCB was more surprising. And so, he had knocked at the doors of the national team selectors.

The selectors did open the door, and over the next few months, he was allowed in the house alongside the Indian team. Karthik played some blinder of innings while being the designated finisher for the team. And with time, overtook Rishabh Pant as India’s wicket-keeper as well. Although, this was more to do with his finishing skills with the bat, than his keeping the wickets.

Karthik has been living happily since he was allowed in through that door. A section of Indian fans would have been happy to see him play ahead of Pant. But, he might suddenly start to irk the elders in the house with his behaviour in serious situations.

Karthik, so far, has 14 runs in the World Cup, batting in three innings. He surely wasn’t expected to score 200 in three innings, but he definitely has missed a few opportunities that came his way. Other times, the opportunities have not come his way, for instance, his run out against Bangladesh.

Karthik might be facing big event pressure in crunch situations. The game against Pakistan especially showed signs of it, when India needed just two of two.

Or Karthik might be confused about the manner he has to bat when he has more than three overs to stay at the crease. South Africa provided an excellent opportunity, but Karthik let it go after churning out the hard part.

He might also be required to allow some more match time in Australian conditions. Hopefully, Karthik is 100 percent fit, and injury – that crawled during India’s encounter against South Africa – is not the reason.

Karthik’s no-show with the bat would raise multiple questions and already has. And the team management will have to find answers – is it some specific reason or his form?

Question: How long can India deny Rishabh Pant a starting spot?

To make predictions about someone as experienced as Karthik sounds strange, but his performances have been stranger.

Although, Zimbabwe will provide another opportunity to Karthik as the elders are expected to be of a pardoning nature. But if they decide to convict him, Pant might finally get a go at the T20 World Cup.

